Gearhead wants to switch to EV after test drive, but discovers most affordable options aren't sold in the US

State rebates, utility incentives, and lease deals can bring down monthly costs even when sticker prices look high.

One family's day trip has touched off a much bigger conversation about who the U.S. EV market is really built to serve.

The problem came into focus after a would-be sports-car buyer took a day trip in his family's EV. Despite years of saving for an internal-combustion car and identifying as a gearhead, he ended up wanting an electric model — only to find that the lower-cost options he liked are not available in the U.S.

What happened?

On Reddit, the original poster described how that drive flipped their son's longtime preference for gas cars. The post said he had been firmly committed to internal-combustion vehicles and gas-powered sports cars. However, when he tried the family EV, he was "hooked" and became extremely interested in purchasing one someday.

The original poster said his son spent years saving for his current car, but still can't afford the sky-high prices of EVs sold in the U.S. While he found several cheaper Chinese models, they aren't available to American buyers.

Rather than presenting it as a one-off disappointment, the Redditor emphasized that there's an underserved market of recent graduates just starting their working lives who deserve affordable options. There are drivers who want the lower running costs of an EV, but they can't spend at luxury-car levels.

The comments then branched into questions about whether tariffs are keeping cheaper Chinese EVs out of the U.S., whether used-EV depreciation is creating openings for buyers, and which sub-$30,000 models are actually practical for first-time buyers.

One commenter also mentioned how buying used makes a lot of sense, saying, "EVs require little maintenance. They have the potential to last 300+K miles. And brands like Tesla push out updates and new software features to models that are many years old."

Why does it matter?

Affordability is often the deciding factor for drivers who are already sold on the experience. EVs can offer quick acceleration, quiet rides, and lower routine maintenance needs, but those benefits only go so far if shoppers cannot actually buy one.

For budget-conscious households, EVs can cut costs by eliminating gas expenses and reducing maintenance needs, thanks to fewer moving parts and no oil changes. Buyers who qualify may also be able to reduce upfront costs with federal incentives for qualifying used EVs and some new models.

If EVs are largely treated as premium purchases, the shift to cleaner transportation could move more slowly than it otherwise would.

What can I do?

For customers asking where to find an affordable EV, one commenter offered a straightforward answer: "We already have em, it's called a Used EV." Used EVs can offer a lower entry price, and in some cases, that federal used-vehicle credit can make the math much more favorable. Many commenters in this thread also expressed this viewpoint, saying that the most practical move may be to broaden the search beyond brand-new models and invest in a used vehicle.

State rebates, utility incentives, and lease deals can also bring down monthly costs even when sticker prices look high.

Comparing total ownership costs — not just the purchase price — can reveal savings over time, especially for drivers with long commutes or high gas bills.

At the same time, the thread highlights a broader need for automakers and policymakers to expand truly affordable EV options in the U.S. market. Lower-priced models, stronger competition, and policies that help consumers rather than just manufacturers could make a major difference.

For plenty of drivers, the issue is no longer whether an EV can win them over — it is whether the U.S. market will offer one they can actually afford.

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