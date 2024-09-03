New analysis reveals concerning health risk affecting nearly half a billion children worldwide: 'We must act now'

"Unlike adults, their bodies heat up faster, they sweat less efficiently and they cool down more slowly."

Nearly half a billion children are experiencing at least twice as many extremely hot days as their grandparents experienced. A new analysis highlights the risks from heat for this vulnerable group.

What's happening?

UNICEF compared the number of extremely hot days in the 1960s to the 2020-24 average and found that 466 million children live in areas that now experience at least double the number of extremely hot days (hotter than 95 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to six decades ago.

"This new UNICEF analysis issues a stark warning about the speed and scale at which extremely hot days are affecting children. It urgently calls on governments to seize the precious opportunity to act and get temperature rises under control," said David Knaute, a UNICEF regional climate specialist, per the Guardian.

"Unlike adults, their bodies heat up faster, they sweat less efficiently and they cool down more slowly. When their small bodies are not able to regulate the heat, it leads to heat stress, and they are more likely to suffer from heatstroke or die. There is still hope for the future, but we must act now. Later is too late."

The highest exposure to extreme heat was found in West and Central Africa, where 123 million children live for more than one-third of the year in temperatures hotter than 95 degrees. The analysis also noted that 36 million children in the United States are now exposed to double the number of heat waves as there were 60 years ago.

Why is children's exposure to extreme heat important?

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that heat-related deaths in the U.S. have risen by 117% between 1999 and 2023. During that period, the study reports that more than 21,500 people died as a result of extreme heat. Record-breaking heat has continued in 2024. Extreme heat in our warming world hits susceptible groups such as children the hardest.

"The impact of climate-related hazards on child health is multiplied by how climate-related hazards affect food and water security and contamination, damage infrastructure, disrupt services for children, including education, and drive displacement," according to a UNICEF report.

What's being done about the increase of extremely hot days?

The UNICEF analysis suggests actions including reducing emissions of heat-trapping gases, adapting essential social services to our changing climate, and empowering children with the skills and education to become champions for our environment.

We can all be champions for our environment. Exploring climate issues and educating ourselves about greenwashing are important steps. Voting to put people who will take action on the climate in office is also essential.

