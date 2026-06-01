Cheyenne shoots down data center freeze after furious 4-hour showdown

In Wyoming, Cheyenne's fight over the future of data centers came to a decisive end last week, but not a quiet one.

After a lengthy, four-hour, emotional hearing Tuesday night, the City Council voted 9-1 against a proposed one-year pause on new data centers, the Cowboy State Daily reported.

The ordinance would have temporarily halted new data center development in Cheyenne for one year while the city studied the industry's impacts.

Instead, council members overwhelmingly declined to move it forward, with Councilman Mark Moody, who introduced the proposal, casting the only vote in support.

The debate revealed a sharp divide in the community.

Union workers and current data center employees argued that the projects have brought stable, well-paying jobs to the city and allowed residents to stay close to home. Several speakers said the industry had given them a reason to build a life in Cheyenne rather than leave Wyoming in search of work.

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Other residents said the city is moving too quickly and still has not answered basic questions about how rapid growth could affect neighborhoods, infrastructure, and quality of life. Some raised concerns about water use, energy demand, security risks, and the social consequences tied to artificial intelligence. Public comment was split about evenly between support for the moratorium and opposition to it.

The outcome in Cheyenne reflects a much larger national debate over AI infrastructure.

Data centers serve as the backbone of cloud computing and artificial intelligence tools. But those same facilities can also consume enormous amounts of electricity and water.

Communities across the country are asking similar questions as AI expands. Who benefits, who bears the costs, and how much growth is too much?

Residents in Cheyenne also pointed to worries about noise, land use, concentrated infrastructure, and whether the city could become overly dependent on a single booming industry.

Even though the moratorium failed, the debate appears far from over.

Moody said he is not opposed to data centers outright, but he questioned how many the city can realistically support and how future growth should be managed. Other residents repeatedly called for more transparency, stronger communication, and clearer planning before additional projects move ahead.

"I want to be clear: I'm not against data centers," Moody said. "But we have to think about it. Can we have 40-70 data centers? How are we going to expand if we're surrounded by data centers?"

Beyond Cheyenne, some governments are already testing stricter approaches. Denver recently enacted a one-year halt on new cloud and digital storage data centers, and officials in at least 14 states have weighed steps to slow new projects while they review the effects on water, power grids, and growth.

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