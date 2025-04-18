Chevrolet releases behind-the-scenes footage of new truck with stunning capabilities: 'It's got so much power, it's incredible'

Chevrolet just lit up the internet — quite literally — with its new Electrifying Race Truck Concept, and fans are floored by its instant torque, off-road performance, and raw electric power.

In a thrilling behind-the-scenes YouTube video, Chevy engineers reveal a sneak peek at the all-electric race truck's development, which went from concept to race-ready in under six months. And based on the footage, it looks like that speed carried over into the build itself.

The video cuts back and forth between Tim Demetrio, Manager of Off-Road Performance at General Motors, and Chad Hall of Hall Racing test-driving the truck for the first time. "The development of the concept truck you see here was done with a very small group of engineers. So, less than 6 months to race from concept," Demetrio explained.

"Yesterday was the first day I got to drive the Silverado EV truck, and it was absolutely amazing. The vehicle — even though it's big — it's got so much power, it's incredible," Hall added.

The video shows off high-end performance features such as multimatic dampers, electronic locking differentials, and adaptive off-road modes — all packed into a race version of the Silverado EV.

What's even more impressive? These performance features don't just live in the lab. Chevy's ZR2 lineup brings racing tech directly into consumer hands, offering rugged durability and electric precision in a truck you can buy, modify, and take straight into the desert.

That power isn't just fun — it's functional. With no tailpipe pollution, quieter engines, and fewer maintenance costs (say goodbye to oil changes and fuel stops), electric vehicles such as the Silverado are changing how people think about performance driving. And while concerns about battery production are valid, the environmental math still adds up.

A study from MIT found that EVs create significantly less pollution across their lifetime, and the Silverado is no exception.

Commenters were quick to chime in with their impressed accolades.

"What a beast," a viewer exclaimed.

Another joined in with a suggestion to mitigate a common grouse with EVs and said: "Generators are feathers compared to a 250kw battery. 100kw LFP battery will reduce the weight by at least 1200 lbs while preserving the mpg spec high while solving the increased battery cycle issue."

This is a win for drivers who want power without compromise, and it's a win for the planet thanks to quieter engines, less pollution, and a cleaner path forward.

