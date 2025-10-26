Engineers build giant spider-like robot capable of incredible feats: 'Addresses some of the biggest challenges'

If you've ever seen a house get built, you know the drill. It's a slow, messy, and expensive process that hasn't changed much in a hundred years. But what if a giant, six-legged robot could do it better, faster, and cheaper? According to a report from Interesting Engineering, that's exactly what's happening in Australia with a creepy-crawly robot that could change everything.

Meet Charlotte. Developed by Australian companies Crest Robotics and Earthbuilt Technology, it's an autonomous 3D-printing robot built to tackle the housing crisis. Its promise is stunning: It can reportedly print the walls of a 200-square-meter house in just 24 hours. For anyone frustrated by high costs and long waits, that's a huge deal.

So, what's the secret? It's a high-tech twist on an old, sustainable building method called Earthbagging. Instead of pouring tons of concrete, Charlotte collects readily available materials right from the site, like sand, soil, and even crushed brick. The robot then binds these materials inside a fabric tube and compacts them into incredibly strong walls, layer by layer. The result is less waste and a much smaller environmental footprint.

And this isn't just a one-off idea. It's part of a global shift that's already delivering better homes. In the United States, a company called Azure Printed Homes is building houses from 60% recycled plastic, with each small unit reusing the equivalent of 100,000 plastic bottles.

A separate project in Colorado created fire-resistant homes in just 16 days, offering real security for families in disaster-prone areas. And back in Australia, a company named Contec printed the walls for a two-story home in less than 19 hours. As Contec's founder, Mark D'Alessandro, put it, "This innovation addresses some of the biggest challenges in the construction industry, from labour shortages to rising costs."

But is it actually greener?

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

One study confirmed that 3D-printed homes have a significantly lower environmental impact over their lifetime than traditional houses, simply because they require fewer resources. While Charlotte is solving problems here on Earth, its design is also perfect for space. The robot's lightweight, six-legged frame can be folded compactly for a rocket launch.

As its developers noted, "On the Moon, we require different building machinery. Charlotte's lightweight design allows it to fold compactly for space travel while its agile and dynamic capabilities enable rapid construction on the Lunar surface."

The ultimate vision is for this spider-like robot to one day crawl across the Moon, using moondust to build the first human homes beyond our world.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.