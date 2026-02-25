Shopper sparks backlash after sharing photo of controversial 'emergency' product for sale: 'I hate these'

A single-use emergency phone charger from ChargeTab drew ire on Reddit for being wasteful. But the sentiment was countered by commenters who cited the product's usefulness in disaster zones.

It's a debate about sustainable material use that in the end spotlights the need for better recycling.

The conversation started in r/mildlyinfuriating with a post that shows one of ChargeTab's products with a caption questioning why "anyone would buy or sell this e-waste."

However, the nonrechargeable power pack checks many sustainability boxes. It is made from refurbished batteries, thereby giving second-life to old equipment. And it uses biodegradable packaging with a cleaner production process, according to the company.

Conservation-minded Redditors took issue with the throwaway part, since the valuable components inside are likely tossed after being used.

"I hate these," one of them commented.

The energy storer is certainly convenient, marketed as a ready-to-use, pre-charged power up. The New York-based company sells 10 packs online for around $60. By comparison, cheaper reusable options are available but lack the guaranteed readiness of ChargeTab's product.

And the company said its units don't require new battery production, which preserves resources and limits landfill waste. It's an argument that's hard to discount.

Low recycling rates remain a hurdle, however; many of ChargeTab's units will likely end up in a landfill eventually, where they can leach toxins into the environment.

For reference, only 5% of lithium packs in the United States and European Union are recycled, Chemical & Engineering News reported. It's a developing sector that Grand View Research analysts said was worth more than $287 million globally in 2025, with great growth anticipated through 2033.

Increased recycling would lower battery costs, limit invasive mining for new resources, and prevent toxic components from entering dumps, whether they are for single-use or rechargeable products. Companies such as Tozero are working to scale battery recycling to fill the supply chain with reused materials.

For its part, the mining and processing of lithium and other battery components is an invasive, polluting process. But an analysis from Sustainability by Numbers found that the 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and gas pulled from Earth each year far surpasses the tens of millions of tons of deposits needed to power the transition to cleaner technology. And unlike electric energy, the nonrenewables create harmful air pollution when burned for power generation.

For now, ChargeTab's concept might be the next best thing to getting the most out of old phone batteries, until widespread recycling is available.

The emergency pack is touted as being a no-hassle option that plugs directly into phones with no extra cords needed, which is convenient for travel, camping, or hiking.

"This is for when you're trapped somewhere and your portable power bank has lost its charge. Y'know, an emergency," according to one Redditor.

Another commenter wrote that the packs were helpful after a hurricane so residents could charge their phones and call family.

But many others couldn't get past the single-use concept.

"Nothing like this should ever be one-time use," one of them added.

