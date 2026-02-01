Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that could transform construction industry: 'Enhances mechanical and durability performance'

Next up for the experts is testing their innovation in "real-world" conditions.

Researchers from Iran are turning ceramics into concrete as part of the search for a better cement formula.

The team from Islamic Azad University and the University of Science and Technology of Mazandaran has developed a slurry that uses ceramic waste powder and natural pozzolans — materials that mix with lime to form a cement-like substance. Volcanic ash is an example.

The goal is to reduce the use of cement, which is made with an energy-intensive process that is widely reported to generate about 8% of the world's harmful air pollution, according to a research abstract published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The in-depth study included advanced computer analysis and rigorous testing that looked at strength, durability, permeability, and other metrics.

"As global demand rises and natural aggregates become scarcer, using supplementary materials and industrial waste for concrete production offers a sustainable solution that conserves resources and reduces waste," the experts explained.

While previous research has proved that the ceramic waste/pozzolan combination can improve strength, predictive modeling and in-depth examination of the additives' ratio performance was lacking. The team added ceramic powder at 10%, 20%, and 30%; and natural pozzolan at 5%, 10%, 15%, and 20%, per the study abstract.

The comprehensive research plan also studied the mix after curing for seven, 28, and 91 days. All of the modeling and analysis produced an optimal ratio of 15% pozzolan and 10% ceramic powder with significant improvements in strength and decreases in water absorption and permeability.

"The integration of waste ceramic powder and natural pozzolan not only enhances mechanical and durability performance but also significantly contributes to environmental sustainability by lowering cement demand," the experts wrote.

Worldwide construction uses more than 33 billion tons of concrete a year, according to research published in the journal Nature. That's why experts in numerous labs are searching for more sustainable mixes.

For example, a multinational team is developing a product that uses rice husk ash in place of cement. Meanwhile, in England, a concrete alternative using fungal networks is showing promise.

The benefits of sustainable, better-performing concrete extend beyond reductions in air pollution. The United States Environmental Protection Agency estimated that 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris was made stateside in 2018, more than twice as much as municipal solid waste, creating a significant landfill load.

Reusing ceramic waste is a great example of leveraging already-available material instead of buying or creating something new.

Next up for the experts in Iran is testing their innovation in "real-world" conditions, "including marine exposure, freeze–thaw cycles, and sulfate-rich environments," they wrote.

