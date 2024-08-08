  • Tech Tech

Researchers harness AI to optimize formula for revolutionary rice-based concrete: 'An important step in the direction of sustainable construction practices'

Machine learning helped the team predict the strength of the ash-infused concrete.

by Rick Kazmer
Photo Credit: AURAK

Experts from 10 universities have been studying a surprising material as a potential replacement for cement in concrete. 

In a report published by American University of Ras Al Khaimah, the experts detail how they used machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, to analyze how rice husk ash could help to reduce pollution in the concrete industry. It is widely reported that cement production generates 7% to 8% of global heat-trapping carbon dioxide.

"As the world struggles to reduce CO2 emissions to save the planet, it is everyone's duty to contribute to this effort," AURAK professor Roz-Ud-Din Nassar, one of the study's authors, said

The husk ash is rich in silica, giving it chemical properties favorable for use as a supplement in concrete mixes. Machine learning helped the team predict the strength of the ash-infused concrete. The computers provided for much speedier research, all per the lab report. 

The article doesn't go into detail about how the ash is made or any potential pollution associated with its production. An excerpt from ScienceDirect about the material notes that husks are incinerated to make ash. 

"It is part of ongoing global attempts by different researchers to find replacements for environmentally harmful materials," AURAK professor Stephen Wilhite said in the summary. 

The team is now in the second phase of research, which is happening in AURAK's labs in the United Arab Emirates. During trials, ash replaced 5%, 10%, and 15% of cement, with strength and other metrics under scrutiny. 

Impressively, the ash additive seems to enhance "later age compressive strength, abrasion resistance, and moisture barrier characteristics" of the concrete, all per the report.

"The results are encouraging and we are confident that research into the use of rice husk ash as a replacement for cement will … continue and potentially boost sustainability in the construction sector," Wilhite said. 

Concrete alternatives are under the microscope in numerous labs around the world. A material called Ferrock that was analyzed at the University of Arizona years ago still holds promise as a cheaper, stronger replacement. Even straw is being used and studied as a building material. The goal is to lower building costs while increasing energy efficiency, strength, and performance.

Modernizing our homes can result in steep savings. Simply better-insulating your living space can save $300 annually on energy costs. Tax credits can even help to defray some of the upfront expenses. 

Meanwhile, worldwide cement production has consistently exceeded 4 billion tons since 2012, according to data collector Statista. The AURAK report notes that manufacturing a ton of cement churns out about 0.9 tons of carbon dioxide — planet-warming fumes that are contributing to increased extreme weather risks and warming oceans

The AURAK-led team thinks its husk ash could be part of the solution to reduce one of the largest pollution-producing sectors. 

"Such mixtures represent an important step in the direction of sustainable construction practices," Nassar said in the summary.

x