Researchers develop astonishing tech that could transform future buildings: 'This isn't just a lab experiment'

Cement may soon serve a surprising dual purpose, partially offsetting the environmental impact of its production. According to Interesting Engineering, researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark have developed cement that also works as a battery.

Largely because of the dirty energy sources used to produce the incredible heat necessary for the process, the production of cement creates 4 billion metric tons of carbon pollution worldwide every year. That's 8% of global pollution, greatly contributing to the planet-overheating pollution that causes extreme weather events, threatening lives and the global food supply.

Although the production of this cement may still produce pollution, its ability to act as a battery can offset at least some of that. The researchers achieved this by adding the bacterium Shewanella oneidensis to the cement, which is capable of transferring electrons. The bacteria set up a network of charge carriers inside the cement that can store and release energy.

What makes this even more amazing is that the microbes can be brought back to life after they die. The researchers integrated a system of tiny channels into the cement to supply the bacteria with proteins, vitamins, and salts to keep them alive or revive them if they die. If the bacteria die and are brought back to life, they can still reach up to 80% of their original energy storage capacity.

Cement that acts as a battery will reduce pollution by reducing the need to mine certain materials used in batteries, like lithium and cobalt. Even though mining for these materials creates only a small fraction of the pollution caused by mining for fossil fuels, it creates pollution nonetheless.

This cement could do even more when paired with solar panels. If a home can run on energy from the solar panels during the day and run off the stored energy in its concrete foundation at night, that would not only greatly reduce energy bills — it would also decrease the amount of dirty energy sources needed to support the grid.

It's still too early in the research to know when this cement could be publicly available, but tests are promising. The researchers were able to light an LED bulb using energy produced by six blocks wired together, and it's been shown to work in extreme conditions like freezing and hot temperatures.

"This isn't just a lab experiment," said lead researcher Qi Luo, per IE. "We envision this technology being integrated into real buildings, in walls, foundations, or bridges, where it can support renewable energy sources like solar panels by providing local energy storage."

This work is similar to a concrete battery that was developed by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard using carbon black, water, and cement. In separate tests, a cylinder of this concrete, about 1 foot tall, was able to power a handheld game and an LED bulb.

