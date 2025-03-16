Research team works to solve global issue by attaching radios to animals: 'An important advancement'

Researchers have made an exciting breakthrough in sustainable agriculture.

According to reports by Independent Online, the faculty of natural and agricultural sciences at the University of Pretoria developed new cattle feed machinery that enables researchers to oversee the amount of feed cattle consume. By monitoring and controlling cattle feed consumption, scientists can significantly reduce emissions from cattle farming.

To track feed intake, the researchers place tags on the cattle that have radio frequency mechanisms on them. This new technology can stimulate the machines, causing them to release a specialized feed.

Minimizing emissions from cattle farming is essential for combating rising global temperatures.

"Cattle are the No. 1 agricultural source of greenhouse gases worldwide," explained the University of California, Davis. "Each year, a single cow will belch about 220 pounds of methane."

Gases from cattle farming are also 28 times more potent in warming the atmosphere, per UC Davis. However, by optimizing feeding and reducing cattle emissions, researchers can help decrease the environmental impact of the agriculture industry without compromising our food supply.

While the researchers are based out of New Zealand, their findings and breakthrough technology have global impacts. African countries such as South Africa rely heavily on cattle farming and are looking for ways to mitigate its environmental effects.

"This research is an important advancement in the fight against global warming, as cattle play an integral role in socio-economic systems in many African cultures, while meat accounts for about 70% of the diet of many African populations," wrote IOL.

To develop agriculture solutions that support different countries' needs, researchers and organizations across the globe are teaming up. The University of Pretoria is collaborating and sharing research with the Qinisa Initiative and the Sustainable Food Systems project, per IOL.

"By involving farmers and connecting science to the community, researchers can address the global warming crisis without jeopardizing the livelihoods of local communities," wrote IOL.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.