Tech company unveils new technology that could soon find its way into EVs and drones — here are the details

The material addresses one of the EV industry's most pressing challenges.

A groundbreaking innovation in battery technology could help electric vehicles charge faster, last longer, and become lighter, making the switch from gas-powered vehicles easier than ever.

Japanese chemical manufacturer Zeon Corporation and Taiwanese materials company Sino Applied Technology have teamed up to develop a powerful conductive paste made from single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs), according to Interesting Engineering.

This nanomaterial, known for its incredible electrical conductivity, mechanical strength, and chemical stability, can significantly enhance lithium-ion battery performance in EVs and beyond, while keeping battery packs lighter and more compact.

The paste addresses one of the EV industry's most pressing challenges: improving battery capacity and lifespan without adding bulk or weight.

With long charging times and limited driving range posing barriers for many drivers who are considering the switch to an EV, this innovation could help ease those concerns while benefiting the planet and its climate.

The collaboration includes a $20 million investment from Zeon to scale SiAT's production of SWCNT pastes.

With demand for lithium-ion batteries expected to rise by more than 30% annually and reach 4.7 gigawatt hours by 2030, according to McKinsey, new materials like this paste are critical for powering the future of clean mobility and energy storage.

Zeon first cracked the code for producing SWCNTs in 2015 with its proprietary "Super Growth" process, which yields highly pure, high-surface-area nanotubes. However, uniformly dispersing those nanotubes into a usable form has been a longstanding roadblock.

SiAT, leveraging more than two decades of nanomaterial expertise, developed a method to blend them evenly into conductive pastes, solving one of the key hurdles in battery manufacturing.

The pastes, one water-based and one N-Methyl-s-pyrrolidone-based, have shown promising results in battery testing, boosting both output and longevity.

With production expected to scale to 25,000 tons annually by 2030, this breakthrough could soon find its way into everyday EVs, drones, and large-scale storage systems.

These technological advancements not only make EVs more appealing to consumers but also support broader climate goals. By reducing dependence on internal combustion engines and enabling faster EV adoption, they help decrease pollution that warms the planet and harms public health.

Pairing EVs with home solar setups can make them even cleaner and more affordable by slashing charging costs. For those considering the switch, EnergySage offers a simple way to compare solar quotes and start saving.

From smaller energy bills to a healthier environment, carbon nanotube technology can supercharge the next phase of our transition to a greener planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.