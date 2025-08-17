Scientists discover new glass tech that could transform major cities: 'Could be an excellent solution'

A glass film developed on the atomic scale could provide big savings for utility customers in cold-weather cities such as New York, thanks to its ability to stop heat loss.

The clear covering was primarily developed by experts at Rice University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with additional help from experts at Arizona State University, Cornell University, and the University of Toronto, according to a Rice news release. It can boost energy savings from leaky windows by 2.9%, which is significant when considering that about 4 billion square feet of new windows are installed in the U.S. annually. What's more, space heating accounts for around 42% of energy for residences and 32% for commercial buildings, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

"It could be an excellent solution in densely built environments," said study co-author Yi Long, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, per Rice University.

The innovation is made by "weaving carbon into the atomic lattice of boron nitride" using pulsed lasers in what must be a fascinating scene, Rice reported. Short, intense laser strikes are targeted at the boron nitride, "sparking plasma plumes that disperse into vapor," then settle onto glass. It all happens at room temperature, nixing high-heat processes needed for other coatings, the summary continued.

"Although pure boron nitride shows almost similar emissivity (the ability to radiate heat as thermal energy) to glass, when you add a little amount of carbon into it, the emissivity lowers significantly ⎯ and this changes the game altogether," Rice Professor Pulickel Ajayan said, per the release.

The thin layer, which is placed on the outside of the pane, can reflect heat, resist scratches and moisture, and repel UV light. It can also survive humidity and other external conditions. The material was vetted through tests that simulated buildings in cities that experience winter, like in America's Northeast. Importantly, it's less expensive than other types of glass made for the same purpose, per the release.

"The high weatherability makes it the first outdoor-facing low-[emissive] window coating, with an energy-saving capacity that clearly outperforms the indoor-facing counterpart," Long said in the release.

Windows are being transformed into powerful energy tools through other work, as well. Australia's ClearVue PV's glass can capture light and route it to photovoltaic tech that generates electricity. Other glass can regulate the amount of light and heat that passes through panes, helping to control indoor temperatures.

It's all part of smarter, cleaner building materials and gadgets that can help to turn your home into a sustainable, money-saving abode. App-controlled thermostats, modern appliances, and LEDs can save you hundreds of dollars a year. These more efficient lights also produce five times less air pollution than standard bulbs.

The dirty air is a well-documented lung troubler, according to the American Lung Association. Studies have linked it to dementia and even skin health risks, as well.

Better windows can expedite the shift to a sustainable future with less pollution. Experts involved with the Rice project see their invention as a powerful tool for global use.

"The transparency level and promising low emissivity makes carbon-doped coated glass a competitive energy-saving option for cities like Beijing and New York," researcher Shancheng Wang said in the release.

