Discarded salon hair is helping shield young forests from hungry deer

"Well done. This is human ingenuity at its best."

French recycling company Capillum has gained attention for collecting hair from salons and transforming it into biodegradable mulch mats used around saplings.

According to Upworthy, Capillum accepts hair of all types. Participating salons can feed it into a reuse system that helps foresters protect young growth. Forests in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg are seeing the benefits.

Upworthy stated that this is helpful in areas where deer populations are high. Young trees are particularly vulnerable there. Deer often strip bark or damage tender shoots, slowing growth or killing saplings outright.

While plastic tree guards and fencing are effective at protecting new plantings, they create waste. They can require maintenance and be costly to deploy at scale.

Capillum's hair mats offer a plastic-free alternative. Human hair's natural scent can deter deer, helping redirect them away from vulnerable trees without harming the animals.

Over time, the mats break down without harming the soil. In fact, the mat can feed the area around itself in a way. Hair is rich in keratin, which decomposes slowly and can add nitrogen and amino acids back into the soil. Those resources can support plant growth.

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That combination means the same material can reduce salon waste, limit plastic use in forestry, and improve the survival rate of newly planted trees.

The concept also has potential applications beyond large-scale forestry. Home gardeners could use similar biodegradable mats to protect plants without relying on synthetic materials or chemical repellents.

Public reactions on a France 24 video ranged from inspired to amused.

"That's incredible," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "I'm impressed, and a little freaked out"

"Well done. This is human ingenuity at its best," a third said. "I put thyme in front of the plants I don't want deer to eat, but am so happy they have taken a substance destined to fill up the landfills and created a product to help nature!"

As circular economy ideas continue to expand, Capillum's approach shows how people can redirect even small, overlooked waste streams into tools for environmental restoration.

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