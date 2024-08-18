  • Tech Tech

Department of Energy lab awarded multimillion-dollar funds for game-changing project near Silicon Valley: 'Has massive potential'

It will use the funding to analyze agricultural waste in its area of central California and create a database that manufacturers can use to find materials for eco-friendly products.

by Laurelle Stelle
It will use the funding to analyze agricultural waste in its area of central California and create a database that manufacturers can use to find materials for eco-friendly products.

Photo Credit: iStock

A U.S. Department of Energy lab, Building the Circular Bioeconomy in the North San Joaquin Valley, has just been awarded up to $47.3 million by Schmidt Sciences' Virtual Institute on Feedstocks of the Future, Innovation News Network reported

It will use the funding to analyze agricultural waste in its area of central California and create a database that manufacturers can use to find materials for eco-friendly products.

Also known as BioCircular Valley, this project will examine everything from fruit peels and almond shells to tree trimmings.

"California has this incredible diversity of materials, but they aren't well understood," said one of the project leads, Corinne Scown, per Innovation News Network. Scown is a senior scientist at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley, both of which are partners in the project along with BEAM Circular. "This makes it difficult to know how to extract the most value out of them."

According to Scown, there are many potential eco-friendly uses for these materials that would otherwise just be discarded. 

"We want to characterize them and make that information available so companies can more easily figure out which feedstock is a good match for them and then use that agricultural residue to make everything from bio-based polymers and chemicals to sustainable materials and aviation fuels," she said.

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

To make that possible, BioCircular Valley will create a publicly available, user-friendly database complete with a map, Innovation News Network said. It will show each material's location, what time of year it's available, how much sugar and lignin is in the material, how it performs in different reactions and applications, what it might cost, how it's currently being disposed of, and how much impact it has on the environment.

The researchers will also use artificial intelligence to assess their lab results and make predictions.

Having all this information in one place will make it that much easier for companies to find the ideal material for their projects and for groups to figure out where they can make the biggest difference to the environment. It could even entice biomanufacturing companies to the area, generating jobs, Innovation News Network suggested.

"This project is designed to benefit a region that has massive potential but has so far been economically left behind," said project lead Blake Simmons, director of Berkeley Lab's Biological Systems and Engineering Division, per Innovation News Network.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x