The world's first intelligent water heater can slash your energy bills and save you from cold showers — here's how the futuristic tech works

Though federal subsidies lapsed at the end of 2025, there are still incentives in some states to help offset the cost.

by Michael Muir
With innovative smart features, there's an innovative water heater that offers big savings without compromising on performance.

Photo Credit: iStock

In the midst of winter, the last thing anybody needs is a shortage of hot water. With energy rates soaring nationwide, energy-efficient solutions are gaining traction. With smart features, there's an innovative water heater that offers big savings without compromising on performance. 

A standard water heater has to use gas or electricity to warm and store cold water in an insulated tank. The costs to a home vary greatly depending on the fuel type, location, and size of the household. In high-cost states like California and Hawai'i, those bills can really add up. 

A heat pump water heater functions quite differently. Like a heat pump for air, it doesn't create heat so much as it transfers it; these units work best when installed in places with excess heat. This means that much less energy is used to heat and store warm water for future use. 

Cala takes the efficiency of a heat pump water heater and combines it with advanced software to ensure hot water is readily available with minimal energy expenditure. The features allow homeowners to fully optimize their water heaters based on a home's specific needs. It uses energy at off-peak times and predictive intelligence to ensure the water's available when it's needed most. Unlike other systems, it can also be fully integrated with a home's solar panels. 

Though federal subsidies lapsed at the end of 2025, there are still incentives in some states to help offset the cost. Cala can help connect with vetted installers and make sure you're getting every possible cent in incentives.

By making your home smarter and more energy efficient, you're getting the best of both worlds. You're saving big on bills while minimizing the harmful pollutants that traditional water heaters produce, especially those powered by gas. A more energy-efficient home doesn't require any sacrifices; it's entirely possible to live in comfort sustainably.

How old is your current water heater?

10 years or older 😬

5 to 10 years old 🙂

Less than 5 years old 😎

I have no idea 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

