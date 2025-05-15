Jay Leno test-drives $340,000 Cadillac EV with bold design and uncertain future: 'It's really nice to drive'

Cadillac's flagship luxury electric vehicle, the Celestiq, has been in development for five years and has yet to enter production. However, comedian and avid car collector Jay Leno recently got the chance to test-drive it. He spoke with the car's chief engineer Tony Roma to get the inside scoop on the vehicle's long development cycle.

In the video uploaded to Jay Leno's Garage, Roma explains that the idea was not to make a great EV but a great car that just happened to be powered by electricity. Leno is impressed by its performance and lightweight feel despite its considerable weight. "It's really nice to drive," he says.

While cost is hardly a significant factor for anyone seriously considering purchasing a $340,000 car, Leno points out that the vehicle requires "essentially zero maintenance." He mentions that his vintage 1909 EV barely needed any work to be roadworthy. That's one of the big pluses of electric cars: They require very little upkeep. Factor in the much lower cost of charging an electric vehicle, and the cost of running one is much lower in the long term.

Just as the lower costs compound the longer they're on the road, so do the environmental benefits of electric vehicles. Because of lithium mining, manufacturing an electric vehicle comes with a slightly higher carbon cost than a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle. However, that soon evens out.

An analysis published by the EPA found that after 13,500 miles, most EVs will reach the break-even point for emissions, per Reuters. That will also depend on the energy source used to charge the car; if it's from renewable energy, that break-even point comes after about six months.

So the longer the vehicle is on the road, the more the environment benefits. Incidentally, that's also true of internal combustion engines; it's still better for the planet to wring a few more miles out of that old, reliable Camry than to buy a brand-new EV, or at least it's important to make sure someone else goes on to use it.

So, while an ultra-high-end EV like the Celestiq won't be found in most people's garages, it can be taken as a positive sign for the future of EV adoption. Luxury cars are one of the industry's biggest profit-makers and the fastest-growing sector.

As an analysis by McKinsey pointed out, "Our research reveals an openness to EVs among affluent customers, who increasingly value sustainability." The $300,000 to $500,000 category, which the Celestiq falls under, will see the biggest inroads made by 2030.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.