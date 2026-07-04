BYD's sodium battery could wipe out the last big case against renewables

"The more individual storage, the less strain on grids."

A new YouTube video argues that very low-cost sodium-ion batteries could undercut a major remaining argument against solar and wind.

Creator The Electric Viking (@electricviking) suggests the grid debate could change quickly if solar power becomes cheap enough to store and shift "from noon to midnight."

What happened?

At the center of the discussion is Chinese automaker and battery maker BYD, which is targeting its next-generation sodium-ion technology for stationary grid storage rather than passenger vehicles.

Electric Viking suggests that a breakthrough could quickly flip the narrative that clean energy still needs expensive backup power.

"Every 'renewables can't run a grid' talking point ... rests on one assumption: that storing energy is expensive," he says. "$20-per-kilowatt-hour energy storage is the number that moves it."

The Electric Viking notes that BYD's reported target is to get sodium cells down to 4 cents per watt-hour by 2027, or about $40 per kilowatt-hour.

He also says those batteries may last for more than 10,000 cycles, which would give them stronger lifetime economics than many batteries on the market today.

It further argues that BYD's sodium chemistry makes more sense for grid storage than for cars, because stationary systems prioritize low cost, safety, and long life over battery weight.

Why does it matter?

If BYD and other manufacturers hit those goals, the impact could extend well beyond utility companies.

For cities and power providers, cheaper batteries could make it easier to hold onto low-cost daytime solar power and use it after sunset, reducing dependence on expensive gas peaker plants.

That could mean lower electricity costs, fewer price spikes, and a grid that stays more resilient during heat waves, storms, and blackouts.

It could also matter for homes, apartments, factories, and small businesses. As prices drop, backup power and a measure of energy independence could become more realistic for ordinary people, especially those pairing batteries with rooftop solar.

Because sodium-based batteries use more abundant materials than some lithium-based alternatives, they could also diversify supply chains and reduce pressure on harder-to-source metals.

As The Electric Viking notes, this is a 2027 goal rather than a price available today. If that happens, renewable energy could become more practical around the clock, not only when the sun is out.

What are people saying?

Commenters linked the technology to daily life and geopolitical change.

"Maybe sodium will put an end to endless wars for oil," one wrote.

Another focused on what cheaper storage could mean for households and local power systems

"The more individual storage, the less strain on grids," they suggested.

A third commenter kept it simple: "I look forward to getting Na battery soon for my solar system."

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