New BYD Shark plug-in hybrid pickup takes aim at Ford Ranger, with one notable tradeoff

The BYD Shark, a new plug-in hybrid pickup headed to Britain, is set to arrive with attention-grabbing specs aimed at rivals such as the Ford Ranger.

But for business buyers, one detail could matter just as much, as Auto Express noted. Unlike many traditional pickup competitors, the Shark is not eligible for a VAT refund in the U.K.

What's happening?

British buyers will get the new BYD Shark in just one version at launch, a high-spec double-cab model priced at £47,290 (around $63,462 USD), Auto Express reported. Standard features include parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, a 12-speaker stereo, heated and cooled front seats, a 10.25-inch driver display, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen, the outlet noted.

A 29.58-kilowatt-hour battery is part of BYD's DMO plug-in hybrid system, which also combines two electric motors with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, Auto Express said. BYD said the powertrain produces 435 bhp, can go from 0 to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds, and offers up to 55 miles of all-electric range.

According to Auto Express, the truck supports DC fast charging at up to 55 kilowatts, which is enough to bring the battery from 30% to 80% in 21 minutes.

The Shark can tow 5,512 pounds (2,500 kilograms) and carry 1,742 pounds (790 kilograms), the outlet reported, compared with 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms) of towing and 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of payload for the Ford Ranger PHEV.

The lower payload also means U.K. business owners cannot reclaim VAT on the BYD in the same way they can on many traditional pickup competitors, Auto Express said.

Why does it matter?

The Shark reflects a broader shift in the pickup segment toward electrified models with lower pollution and reduced running costs.

If owners plug in regularly, a plug-in hybrid can significantly reduce fuel costs. Vehicles with stronger electric components can also require less routine maintenance.

For company drivers in the U.K., tax treatment has changed, as Auto Express covered. Double-cab pickups are no longer classified as commercial vehicles and are instead taxed more like private cars, the outlet revealed.

Because those rules put greater emphasis on pollution, the Shark's reported 2.6 ounces of CO2 per mile (46 grams of CO2 per kilometer) could leave it better placed, the outlet said.

What's being done?

BYD appears to be treating that market and policy shift as an opening.

"The market is dominated by the Ranger, and Ford does an incredible job with that," Steve Beattie, BYD's U.K. deputy country manager, told Auto Express. "What's interesting is the market has just changed for that vehicle because it was effectively a company car tax break."

The company is positioning the Shark as more than a bare-bones work truck, while giving drivers something to think about if they switch things up, the outlet said.

Its off-road modes, dual-motor powertrain, fast-charging capability, and extensive standard features suggest BYD is targeting buyers who want a pickup that feels more modern and more efficient.

"All of those diesel [pick-up truck drivers] now have to move to something that is either plug-in hybrid or electric, and this being plug-in hybrid I think is going to fit really well," Beattie suggested to Auto Express. "Now for those Ranger customers, we'll have an alternative here."

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