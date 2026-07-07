Chinese pickup leaves reviewer convinced it would 'sell out' in Canada

"As a BYD driver myself, all I can say to my friends in Canada is that they are in for a treat."

A recent YouTube video from Canada is giving viewers a glimpse of what electric and hybrid pickup options could look like if Chinese automakers eventually enter the North American market.

After one test drive of the 2026 BYD Shark, YouTube automotive creator Simply Gregster EV said the vehicle could be a major disruptor if it ever entered the market.

What happened?

In the video, the creator takes a drive in Montreal featuring what he described as the first BYD Shark 6 in Canada.

"I always said the moment I have a chance to drive a Chinese vehicle on Canadian soil, I would bring it to you," the creator explained.

According to Gregster, the Shark 6 uses a plug-in hybrid setup with a 29.58-kilowatt-hour battery, allowing about 50 to 62 miles of all-electric driving and more than 500 miles of total range when using both gas and battery power.

During the drive, the creator said the Shark 6 felt much less like a traditional truck than he expected, and his overall conclusion was blunt: "If they brought this to Canada, it would sell out."

Why does it matter?

A plug-in hybrid such as the Shark 6 could allow many drivers to complete most daily trips using electricity alone while still offering a gasoline engine for longer road trips, towing, or travel in rural areas where charging options are limited. That combination delivers impressive efficiency in a full-size pickup format — a combination that appeals to many U.S. and Canadian buyers.

Buying an electric or hybrid vehicle can help drivers save money on fuel, while fully electric models also tend to have lower maintenance costs because they have fewer moving parts and don't require oil changes.

Plug-in hybrids can dramatically reduce gasoline use for everyday driving when charged regularly, while regenerative braking helps reduce wear on brake components.

Should pickups like the Shark 6 reach Canada or the U.S. at competitive prices, they could create serious pressure for Western automakers that have been slow to offer affordable electrified trucks.

What are people saying?

In the comment section, many BYD owners from abroad praised the brand and the Shark 6.

"As a BYD driver myself, all I can say to my friends in Canada is that they are in for a treat," one user wrote.

"They are everywhere in Australia. Really popular," another said.

"My daughter lives in Australia and they have one. Her husband is very happy with it," another wrote.

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