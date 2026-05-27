BYD's new Great Han, with 621-mile range and a 5-minute charge, spotted ahead of debut

BYD has been moving quickly since introducing its updated battery and charging platform in March.

BYD's next flagship electric vehicle may be arriving sooner than expected.

According to a report from Electrek, the automaker's new Great Han sedan has been spotted testing on roads in China ahead of its expected debut, and early details suggest it could pair an impressive 621-mile driving range with charging times measured in minutes instead of hours.

Low-camouflage spy shots of the #BYD DaHan are appearing more often. Likely nearing MIIT filing. Will it appear in next month's MIIT announcement? https://t.co/zVX8uuQJF2 pic.twitter.com/drtaEioHxI — ThinkerCar (@thinkercar) May 22, 2026

The Great Han is expected to arrive as the sedan counterpart to BYD's new Great Tang, a full-size luxury electric SUV that previewed the company's latest battery and charging technology. The recent sighting, which showed the vehicle with only minimal camouflage, suggests an official reveal may be close.

Like the Great Tang, the sedan is expected to use BYD's new Blade Battery 2.0 and Flash Charging system. The setup is said to support up to 1,500 kilowatts, enough for compatible vehicles to charge from 10% to 70% in about five minutes. A charge from 10% to 97% takes roughly nine minutes.

The Great Han could also slightly outperform the SUV on range, with an estimated 1,000 kilometers, or 621 miles, on a single charge.

BYD said the Great Tang drew over 30,000 orders in its first day and surpassed 100,000 within two weeks. CarNewsChina reported presales for the Great Han are expected to start in August, with a reported launch in September, Electrek noted.

There are already major consumer benefits to switching to an EV. Drivers can save money on fuel compared to gas-powered cars, and electric vehicles typically require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not need oil changes. They also eliminate tailpipe pollution, which can help improve air quality in communities.

BYD has been moving quickly since introducing its updated battery and charging platform in March, rolling out the technology across multiple models, from high-performance vehicles to family-sized SUVs.

The Great Han appears to be the next step in that effort, expanding the company's flagship lineup with a sedan option that may come in at a slightly lower price than the Great Tang, which starts at about $36,500.

Its arrival would add another ultrafast-charging EV option for everyday car buyers.

Charging an EV at home is also significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. To see how much you can save with a Level 2 at-home charger, connect with the experts at Qmerit for quick and free installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can boost those savings even more, since charging with your own electricity is cheaper than using public stations or relying on the grid. Check out the free solar tools from EnergySage to compare competitive quotes from local installers while saving up to $10,000 on the cost of purchases.

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