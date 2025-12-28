Chinese EV giant announces 5-minute charging tech is expanding to new region: 'Good news for EV drivers everywhere'

CNN called China's BYD the "world's hottest car company" because of the electric vehicle maker's great performance and pricing.

Now, the Tesla rival is poised to take its amazing five-minute flash-charge tech to Europe, InsideEVs reported.

"Earlier this year in Beijing, I got to witness one of the most impressive technological feats I have ever seen," the publication's Patrick George wrote.

The spectacle was an EV battery being juiced from low to 50% in just over the time it takes to heat a couple of Hot Pockets in a microwave.

Patrick said the "good news for EV drivers everywhere" is that the technology's reach is set to grow.

The comments are based on a BYD LinkedIn post indicating that the company is eyeing a move westward. The post is for a position tasked with rolling out the flash charging system across Europe and into the United Kingdom.

The company's website noted that 248 miles of range can be gained with a five-minute plug-in. It's an impressive benchmark that bests the speed of rival Tesla's 75,000-strong Supercharger network. Each Tesla station can provide about 200 miles in 15 minutes, according to the company.

The faster charging comes with a price, though. However, Qmerit, a free resource that helps EV owners land Level 2 chargers at home, said that plugging in at your house is up to three times cheaper than using a public hook-up.

It's also far cheaper than dirty fuels, and comes without harmful tailpipe exhaust that clouds neighborhoods and pollutes our lungs.

There are a couple of caveats to George's comment about BYD's tech being a boon for EV drivers "everywhere."

The cheaper Chinese cars typically have impressive quality, but they aren't available stateside because of tariffs that span administrations.

The levies are meant to protect American automakers and jobs from less-expensive imports swamping the market, according to NPR and CNN. So, for now, BYD and its ultra-fast chargers are available nowhere in America.

Secondly, the tech will work for other EVs, but only vehicles with BYD's special platform will be able to power up super fast, according to InsideEVs.

"Other cars will not be able to go there for the five-minute charging, they will be limited by their cars' power, so they will waste their time on them," BYD executive vice president Stella Li said, per Car magazine.

In England, BYD's goal is to have 300 fast chargers installed by the end of 2026, according to InsideEVs.

"Along the highways, we will install fast chargers, you will have the freedom to drive a BYD around the whole island," Li told the publication. "This is a big investment."

