BYD brings 5-minute EV charging to several luxury models — and even at -22F, it takes only 3 minutes longer

It could be a major development in the EV market.

If you are considering buying an electric vehicle, charging speed may be one of the biggest factors on your mind, and long charging stops might hold you back from making the switch.

That is why BYD's latest move could be a major development in the EV market.

According to Electrek, the Chinese automaker is expanding its ultra-fast Flash Charging to new models. The company has said its new Blade Battery 2.0 and Flash Charging system support charging speeds of up to 1,500 kilowatts.

With this speed, BYD EVs equipped with the system can charge from 10% to 70% in about five minutes.

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The company also said a charge from 10% to 97% takes around nine minutes. Even in freezing conditions, charging remains impressively quick. At minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit, the process takes just three minutes longer to go from 20% to 97%.

While EVs available in the U.S. aren't yet capable of those charging speeds, most owners find that at-home Level 2 charging easily covers daily driving needs while enabling them to take advantage of lower off-peak electricity rates. If you're considering a Level 2 charger, the experts at Qmerit can help with free installation estimates.

BYD's Flash Charging technology first appeared in premium vehicles, including the Yangwang U7 and Denza Z9 GT. Now, the company is bringing the upgraded battery system and fast-charging capability to the Yuan Plus, which is sold outside China as the Atto 3.

That is significant because the Yuan Plus is already one of BYD's most important models. Electrek noted the updated Yuan Plus will offer two battery pack options — 57.545 kilowatt-hours and 68.547 kilowatt-hours — with estimated ranges listed at 335 miles and about 391 miles, respectively.

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Faster charging could make EV ownership much more practical for a wide range of drivers, especially apartment dwellers, road trippers, and anyone who does not want to spend long stretches waiting at a station. That could help accelerate the adoption of cleaner vehicles that do not produce tailpipe pollution, which is linked to health risks and rising global temperatures.

Cold-weather performance is also an important issue for many shoppers. Since batteries often charge more slowly in low temperatures, BYD's claim that charging in extreme cold adds only a few extra minutes could be especially appealing in regions with harsh winters.

BYD appears to be following a familiar strategy by first introducing the technology in luxury models before scaling it into higher-volume vehicles. That could make ultra-fast charging more accessible over time, instead of keeping it limited to high-end cars.

The company has opened orders for the Denza Z9 GT in Europe, where it is using the model to introduce its fast-charging approach outside China. Bringing the same battery and charging advances to the Yuan Plus suggests BYD is aiming for broader deployment rather than a niche showcase.

As BYD executive vice president Stella Li explained in a statement, the Denza Z9 GT is "the perfect choice to introduce the principle of 'Ready in 5, Full in 9, Cold Add 3' to the world, as we start our global rollout of FLASH Charging in Europe."

If BYD's charging claims hold up in real-world use, the automaker may have found a powerful way to win over drivers who still worry EV charging takes too long.

Even with quicker charging speeds, public charging can be more expensive and less convenient than at-home options.

Check out Qmerit to see how much a Level 2 charger can save you on charging costs.

Plus, homeowners who pair at-home charging with solar panels can see even more savings by powering their vehicles with the low or no-cost energy from the sun.

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