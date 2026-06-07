The Dolphin G is another sign that competition is intensifying outside China.

A compact hatchback aimed at overseas buyers could soon become a major player in Europe, and details of it are slowly leaking out.

Just before its debut, BYD's forthcoming export-market plug-in hatch was seen out on the road, providing the best view so far of its cabin, as Electrek reported.

What's happening?

The recently introduced Dolphin G DM-i is a plug-in hybrid hatchback that BYD says was developed specifically for buyers outside China, including in Europe and the U.K., per Electrek.

On their X account, ThinkerCar (@thinkercar) captured the exterior of a camouflaged test car ahead of the model's expected June European sales launch, which reveals a new colorway to what the auto brand unveiled before.

The ThinkerCar account did some sleuthing and snuck in some pictures of the cabin, marking the first time the interior has been visible.

Official images of #BYD's Dolphin G DM-i are out, and an interior spy shot has also surfaced.

The spy shot shows a minimalist interior with only a few physical buttons.

The Dolphin G DM-i marks a new start for BYD. Over the next three years, BYD will roll out a series of models… https://t.co/khaYeOgMW0 pic.twitter.com/xq1oka8IEM — ThinkerCar (@thinkercar) June 3, 2026

The image points to a floating center touchscreen, a compact instrument display, and a new three-spoke steering wheel with physical controls, as Electrek noted. The exterior looks consistent with the official BYD photos already shown, the outlet added.

With an overall length of 4,160 millimeters, the Dolphin G lines up with small hatchbacks such as the Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Yaris, putting it in one of Europe's core small-car segments.

BYD says the car pairs its DM-i plug-in hybrid system with a combined WLTP range of more than 1,000 kilometers, equal to 621 miles. Final specs and pricing are still pending, but Autocar has reported that it could start at around £20,000 (~$26,737) in the U.K.

Why does it matter?

A small plug-in hatch with that kind of total range could reduce fuel use for everyday trips while retaining a gas engine for longer drives, and it may cost less upfront than some fully electric vehicles. If BYD lands near its reported target price, it could put real pressure on rivals in one of Europe's most important vehicle categories.

More affordable electrified vehicles can help households cut fuel costs. Even plug-in hybrids can reduce spending at the pump when drivers regularly charge them and use electric mode for shorter trips.

Electrified vehicles also tend to require less routine maintenance than gas-only cars, since they have fewer wear-prone components linked to traditional engine use.

The Dolphin G is another sign that competition is intensifying outside China. As more automakers compete for buyers in Europe, consumers could benefit from better technology, more choices, and lower prices.

What's being done?

The Dolphin G reflects BYD's broader push into overseas markets and may be one of the clearest products tied to that expansion strategy, as Electrek noted.

The publication says much of its hardware is expected to mirror the Atto 2 DM-i, including a 1.5-liter engine, a 194-horsepower front-mounted electric motor, and a choice of two LFP battery packs: 7.8 kilowatt-hours and 18 kilowatt-hours.

If the Dolphin G can deliver meaningful electric range at an affordable price, it may become a major part of the company's global push.

While the vehicle isn't fully electric, that doesn't mean it can't help greatly lower tailpipe pollution. Charging from home can reduce your fuel costs, on top of that, and Qmerit can help you save big on installing a Level 2 charger. Consumers can boost their savings when they're relying on the battery packs by adding home solar to save on charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great tool to help get started on installing an affordable solar panel system.

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