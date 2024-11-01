Influencer shares video inside 'fantastic' new, state-of-the-art electric vehicle: 'I'm definitely saving up for one now'

BYD doesn't yet sell its vehicles in the United States, but they're available in other markets.

Electric vehicles are making an impact, and options are increasing rapidly. Travel influencer Isabel Lenihan showed off some features of a new Dolphin model from Chinese company BYD.

Lenihan (@isabellenihan) on TikTok said her favorite part of the car is a rotating display screen, which pivoted from landscape to portrait mode with the click of a button on the steering wheel.

BYD doesn't yet sell its vehicles in the United States, but they're available in other markets — the company is the No. 1 EV retailer in the world. And the more EVs on the road, the better, as they help slow the overheating of our planet and improve our health by emitting zero toxic exhaust while being driven.

One commenter questioned those benefits, writing: "Do research into how batteries are sourced?...you won't be proud."

"BYD's Blade Battery is one of the safest batteries out there," someone else responded.

"It sure is," the creator agreed.

Those last two assertions are backed up by science, with the battery design all but eliminating the rare fire risk associated with lithium-ion batteries.

That's one of the great things about EVs: Battery technology is always evolving. Gas-guzzling vehicles don't have much further room for improvement. They are part of the problematic extraction from the earth of billions of tons of coal, gas, and oil, while batteries need just millions of tons of metals, even if you look decades into the future.

The disparity contributes to each EV's releasing 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution less than an internal combustion engine vehicle every year.

Other attributes Isabel highlighted included a wireless charging surface, a handy peg for keeping groceries and takeout in their place, and a voice assistant. The Dolphin is also much cheaper than many other vehicles.

If you make your next car an EV, you can save $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance, too.

"That's fantastic," one user said. "I'm definitely saving up for one now."

