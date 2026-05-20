BYD battery teardown team fires back after backlash, says pack was the toughest it has ever opened

Tests like this matter because battery safety, charging performance, and durability all shape whether owning an EV feels easy or stressful.

A BYD battery teardown video is drawing fresh attention after the Chinese team behind it issued a detailed, point-by-point response to critics who argued the test was unfair.

The electric vehicle giant's central claim was straightforward. It claimed that the second-generation Blade Battery pack was difficult to open and that it really did hold up under extreme abuse.

The original livestream spread widely online, showing the BYD pack going through various tests, such as hammering and grinding, and a lengthy teardown without igniting or exploding, per CarNewsChina, which said that criticism was general on whether the teardown "intentionally damaged the battery pack or manipulated testing conditions."

The footage has landed amid growing public attention on EV battery safety. After facing backlash from some BYD supporters, the teardown team published a more technical explanation of its methods and what it found inside the pack.

The group said cabin heating was switched on earlier only to speed battery discharge, not to affect the fast-charging temperature test. The BYD team also added that the cooling plate stayed intact during disassembly and that sensors were positioned lower on the cells because the upper cooling area was inaccessible, per CarNewsChina.

In the video, the team was seen taking the battery apart layer by layer, underscoring how much force and destruction was required just to get inside. It said the pack had been kept frozen for about 40 hours to make the adhesive more brittle, and even so, getting it open still required destroying the outer structure.

For everyday drivers, tests like this matter because battery safety, charging performance, and long-term durability all shape whether owning an EV feels easy or stressful. A battery system that can better resist heat-related failure could help boost confidence in EVs, especially among families, commuters, ride-share drivers, and delivery fleets that rely on dependable transportation.

The teardown also surfaced details that could have implications for cost and efficiency. The pack reportedly uses direct cooling, which could cut system complexity and reduce the need for extra pumps. If that ultimately improves efficiency or lowers manufacturing costs, it could help make EVs less expensive to buy and operate.

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