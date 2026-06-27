Tech reviewer tries BYD's Atto 1, and says Australia's cheapest EV still feels premium

"Don't buy EVs for resale, buy them to drive, these are like appliances, use them as such."

Affordable electric vehicles are often portrayed as a tradeoff: a lower price in exchange for fewer features and a more basic driving experience. But one tech reviewer, whose video focused on the BYD Atto 1, suggests that compromise may be getting harder to spot.

What happened?

Independent reviewer Trevor Long (@trevorlong) posted a TikTok review about the BYD Atto 1, describing it as Australia's cheapest EV while arguing that a lower-priced electric car can still seem premium. In the caption of the post, Long wrote, "Love this EV - small, simple, but premium - cheapest EV in Australia #byd #atto1 #ev #electriccar #tech."

Several owners responded positively in the comments. One commenter wrote, "Got that exact car in February. Love it. Drives well. Cheap to run. Would recommend." Another added, "I've got a blue one. Lots of room in the back, sits up higher than my old Kia. Best thing I ever did - got mine on a novated lease."

Some replies focused on possible drawbacks instead. One viewer said, "I'm skeptical about BYD's support should things go wrong," while another said they wished it "had AC and DC charging."

Why does it matter?

As more affordable electric cars improve in quality, more drivers may begin to see EV ownership as practical rather than out of reach.

EV drivers often benefit from lower fueling costs than gas-powered car owners, along with reduced routine maintenance because electric motors have fewer moving parts.

Greater access to electric vehicles can help reduce tailpipe pollution in communities where transportation remains a major source of planet-warming pollution and harmful air contaminants.

Shoppers want not just a lower sticker price but also reliable service, practical charging options, and confidence that a vehicle will perform well over time.

What can I do?

If you're considering an EV, reviews like this can be a helpful place to start, and comments from actual owners may also be useful. Repeated themes included comfort, operating costs, charging speed, and service experiences.

One commenter put it this way: "Don't buy EVs for resale, buy them to drive, these are like appliances, use them as such."

For drivers who mostly commute, run errands, or want to spend less on gas, a smaller EV may be enough — and could prove to be the most economical choice. Australia's cheapest EV will not meet every need, but it may suit drivers focused on practical, lower-cost electrification.

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