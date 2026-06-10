BYD unleashes luxury EV in Europe that can go 643 miles and recharge in under 10 minutes

"Flagship launches like this often preview the technology that later shows up in more affordable models."

Luxury EVs are becoming a lot harder to ignore. BYD is taking the Denza Z9 GT to Europe, bringing a luxury grand tourer with long range and very fast charging into some of the world's most competitive auto markets.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, range is one of the Z9 GT's biggest selling points: under the CLTC test cycle, it is rated for up to 643 miles. BYD launched the model in March and has since opened European orders as part of a wider push into overseas markets. Using Europe's tougher WLTP measurement, the Z9 GT is still rated for up to 372 miles per charge, which would make it one of the longer-range choices available there.

A 122-kilowatt-hour Blade Battery 2.0 powers the model, and BYD pairs it with its Flash Charging system. The company says its stations can provide up to 1,500 kilowatts of power, enough to raise the Z9 GT from 10% to 70% in five minutes.

Prices start at about $40,000 in China, while the car is listed at 115,000 euros, or roughly $134,500, in Germany and France, Electrek reported. Demand at home has been strong so far: Denza general manager Li Hui said 5,949 Z9 GTs were sold in May, making it China's best-selling luxury GT.

Why does it matter?

Faster charging and longer range could make electric vehicles more practical for road trips, daily commuting, and drivers who do not want to plan their schedules around finding a charger.

EVs can save drivers money on fuel compared to gas-powered vehicles, and they typically require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not need services such as oil changes.

Charging at home is also much cheaper than relying on public chargers, which can translate into hundreds of dollars in annual savings. Qmerit can help you install a Level 2 charger at home, with free, instant quotes.

Installing solar panels can increase those savings even further, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or drawing electricity from the grid. EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 on the installation of your panels, and connect you with vetted local installers.

What's being done?

By the end of 2026, BYD wants ordering to be available in 30 countries. It began taking European orders in April, suggesting the company sees premium performance as a way to win buyers overseas.

Even if most shoppers are not in the market for a six-figure luxury GT, flagship launches like this often preview the technology that later shows up in more affordable models.

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