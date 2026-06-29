Prospective EV buyer says they're ready to ditch gas cars, but skepticism hits from all sides

"Dealerships hate EVs because there's no money to make on them after they sell."

A Reddit thread about buying an electric car resonated with drivers who said one of the toughest parts of making the switch is the steady stream of people urging them not to.

What happened?

The discussion on Reddit drew more than 1,300 comments and grew from one buyer's complaint into a wider exchange about EV myths and the social pressure that can surround going electric.

The poster put it plainly in the title: "Everyone is trying to talk me out of an EV."

"I've been researching EV's and my next car will definitely be an EV. I'm super excited about getting away from ICE as they haven't been my friend in my last few vehicles. Whenever I mention getting one, I get tons of pushback from everywhere. Mechanics, dealerships, friends, and family - it's crazy," they wrote.

They said they listen politely, even though their decision to buy an EV is set.

"Anyone else run into the same thing?" they then asked. "I see a lot of posts about people getting flak for owning one, but I also see the posts about EV owners that are so happy and would never go back."

Why does it matter?

The situation highlights an obstacle to EV adoption that will not show up on a spec sheet or in a showroom pitch: social friction.

For many shoppers, the challenge is not just comparing sticker prices or charging speeds. It is sorting through secondhand opinions from people who may be repeating outdated assumptions about range, battery life, or repair costs.

EVs can offer meaningful consumer benefits. They can lower household costs, and broader EV use can reduce tailpipe pollution along with the health and climate harms linked to burning gasoline.

But when buyers keep hearing doubt from the very people they expect to trust, that transition can slow.

What are people saying?

A number of commenters said the experience sounded very familiar.

"I'm in Georgia. I still get a lot of these kinds of comments from my neighbors," one said.

"Yup, lots of people are disconnected from the reality of EVs… I've only had one person actually give me a hard time about it, and I just saw them again a few weeks later," shared another. "They did some research after talking with me and realized how different they are from what they expected."

"Mechanics hate EVS because there's no money to be made on them," said one more. "Dealerships hate EVs because there's no money to make on them after they sell."

Many drivers said the pushback is real, even as a growing number of owners say the common fears are overstated.

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