Britain passes 2 million solar installs after biggest monthly boom in over a decade

The surge is already making an impact on the grid.

In the wake of extremely volatile fuel prices, the United Kingdom has passed a major clean energy milestone. The nation has now installed more than 2 million solar panel arrays, following the biggest monthly jump in more than a decade, per The Ecologist.

According to British government data, 27,607 solar arrays were added in March alone, marking the highest four-week total since 2012.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said about two-thirds of those new systems were rooftop panels installed on homes. It's likely that households are adopting solar power at a rapid pace.

More solar means more low-cost, pollution-free electricity, less reliance on fossil fuels, and stronger energy security while global conflict has increased oil and gas prices.

Britain's solar capacity rose by 11.7% since last year. More than 2.3 gigawatts of clean power are now a part of the country's energy mix.

The surge is already making an impact on the grid. The National Energy System Operator announced that solar power reached a new March record, topping 15 gigawatts of power for the first time. It's another small step toward Britain running on 100% clean electricity.

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For these homeowners, rooftop solar can mean lower monthly utility bills and more control over energy costs. If solar panels completely cover energy use, it may take time to pay them off. But those payments could be lower than what utilities would cost in the first place. Meanwhile, developers will be mandated by 2028 to install panels on new English homes.

The country's Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, summed up the milestone in a statement in which he said, "The numbers speak for themselves — the highest monthly installation of solar in over a decade, rising capacity and more than two million solar installations now powering homes across Britain."

Miliband added, "This is our clean energy mission in action — helping families weather global energy shocks, bringing bills down, and getting Britain off the fossil fuel rollercoaster."

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