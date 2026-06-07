Britain nearly ran its power grid without fossil fuels, but 140 data centers could undo decades of progress

"We finally almost ran without fossil fuels just in time to need double the grid for AI."

Britain's power grid nearly hit a symbolic clean energy benchmark that would have seemed improbable a decade ago, as Energy Live News reported.

That near miss got plenty of attention on Reddit. The reaction, though, wasn't purely celebratory, as many readers saw a coming surge in AI-linked data centers as a serious test of whether that progress can last.

What happened?

Energy Live News revealed that in the first week of April, electricity generated from fossil fuels dropped under 1 gigawatt in Great Britain. The shift reflects a power system increasingly supported by wind, solar, battery storage, and international electricity links, as the publication noted.

Drax Electric Insights commissioned the analysis, which was carried out independently by Imperial College London academics, per Energy Live News.

The United Kingdom now has more than 10 GW of interconnector capacity with nearby nations, the outlet added. Those links give Britain more room to import or export power as needed.

The news wasn't all rosy. There are 140 data center projects vying for 50 GW of grid connections, according to Energy Live News. The outlet said that would mean replicating Britain's current peak electricity demand.

Energy Live News stated that the government forecasts the figure expected to go online by 2030 at a more modest 6 GW, which is still nothing to sneeze at.

Why does it matter?

A cleaner grid can mean more than lowering planet-warming pollution. It can also reduce dependence on volatile gas and oil markets, which directly affect utility bills.

Global supply disruptions, such as recent pressure on oil and liquefied natural gas routes through the Strait of Hormuz, can intensify that volatility.

The report and Reddit users zeroed in on one thing that could complicate the story: the proposed artificial intelligence data center's energy needs.

If that demand arrives faster than new clean power and grid upgrades, fossil fuels could stay in the mix longer than climate action goals require.

Building large amounts of wind and solar capacity is only part of the challenge, as the electricity still has to get where people need it.

Without strong transmission networks and storage setups, renewable power can be wasted or underused, especially during periods of peak demand.

What are people saying?

On r/technology, a user shared the Energy Live News report, sparking discourse. The mood in the thread mixed encouragement with cynicism.

"So we finally almost ran without fossil fuels just in time to need double the grid for AI," one commenter assessed glumly.

"U.K. is probably one of the 'big' countries with the best fossil fuel phase-out plan over the next 20 years," a more optimistic user wrote. "I think people will be surprised when they'll see it in two decades."

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