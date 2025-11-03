Woman shares eye-opening video after traveling on zooming US high-speed train: 'Free snacks'

Perhaps the closest American approximation to the high-speed rail systems popular in Asia is the Brightline train in Florida. The only privately owned and operated intercity passenger railroad in the United States, Brightline runs between Orlando and Miami, and a recent TikTok video showed eager viewers just how it works.

#travelvlogs #travelsolo #traveltiktoks #trainride ♬ Walking Around - Instrumental Version - Eldar Kedem @wanderlusting4justice Come with me on a quick day trip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Miami, Florida utilizing the beautiful Brightline train 🚆. I buy premium tickets since they include lounge access by scanning your pass, reserved seats, and 2 free drinks onboard and a snack. This is so convenient, especially if you want to drink or avoid Miami traffic and easy to attend a basketball 🏀 game, concerts, festivals, the beach, or just a relaxing day in Miami. I highly recommend the @gobrightline I've taken it numerous times! You can download the app and purchase your tickets and even reserve a shuttle pickup for the airport or nearby destination (please book in advance). Would you take the Brightline? Comment below ⬇️ and let me know if you have any questions 😃 #travelhacks

Sósha (@wanderlusting4justice) posted a video that takes viewers through the entire Brightline experience step by step. The journey covers everything from the sleek and bright train station ("I always love the smell of the station," Sósha says) to the train itself, which features "free drinks, free snacks," leather seats, and charging ports.

Though obviously a complex and expensive endeavor for nations to undertake — even nations with similar financial might to the United States — there's a reason everyone from passengers to infrastructure experts to environmentalists supports the further proliferation of large-scale high-speed rail.

For passengers, it is incredibly fast, potentially rivaling planes for travel time on shorter trips. For transportation experts, the trains are quite aerodynamic. And as far as their environmental impact, they use far less power than planes and even less harmful chemicals.

Quite frankly, the only downside to building such a system is the logistics, and that should be the kind of challenge a government strives to achieve for its people — construction of the American Interstate Highway System began only 70 years ago. The U.S. has completed infrastructure projects of this magnitude in relatively recent history; if it wants to continue being environmentally and financially competitive on a global scale, it can (and should) again.

Commenters were similarly effusive to Sósha in their praise of the Brightline tour.

"I would definitely do this," one TikTok user wrote. "That train looks so nice!"

"Wow, it looks so nice and convenient!" another commenter said.

"Wow [that's] a nice train," a top response read. "Amtrak needs to take notes!!!"

