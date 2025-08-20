Traveler shares honest thoughts after ride aboard one of America's only high-speed trains: 'I'm such a sucker for scenic travel'

A travel influencer shared their cost-effective and eco-friendly method for transiting from Orlando to Miami.

In a TikTok video, Amy (@amyloveb_explores) explained how she took the Brightline, a high-speed rail train, to travel through Florida.

Amy opted for the standard fare ticket since it included a free carry-on bag and a personal item. If you're looking to check a bag, Amy recommends booking the premium fare ticket.

After boarding the train with her sister, Amy was impressed with the legroom and the comfort of the seats. Plus, the bathrooms were spacious, clean, and convenient, according to Amy.

The Brightline also has numerous food options passengers can purchase, including breakfast and lunch options.

But for Amy, one of the best parts of taking the Brightline was the views outside her window.

"I'm such a sucker for scenic travel," said Amy. "I find it so therapeutic."

After three and a half hours of travel time, Amy and her sister arrived in Miami. Overall, she found the train ride to be "totally worth it," especially since it was a relaxing way to avoid a long, traffic-bound drive.

Amy also noted that the Brightline took about the same amount of time, if not less, than driving by car from Orlando to Miami. Amy has driven this route before, but due to traffic, it's taken her over four hours to complete the trip.

Train travel is not only an affordable transportation option but also an environmentally-conscious one. By taking the train and using public transportation, you're helping to reduce the total number of cars on the road. This, in turn, helps decrease the amount of harmful planet-warming gases entering the atmosphere and worsening air quality.

TikTokers were excited to learn about the train travel option in Florida and appreciated Amy's detailed video.

"I love this, commented one user. "I did not know this was a thing!"

"That's so cool!" added another TikToker.

