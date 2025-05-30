Traveler shares honest review after premium ride aboard one of America's only high-speed trains: 'This makes it feel like part of your vacation'

If you're looking for a luxury travel experience that's better for the planet than a plane or cruise, it might be time to jump aboard a train.

TikTok travel agent Mx Darling (@mxdarlingadventures) shared a video of their thoughts on the high-speed Brightline train between Miami and Orlando.

High-speed trains are commonplace in parts of Europe and Asia, but for the most part, the U.S. lacks the infrastructure for high-speed rail networks. There are two rail projects under construction in America to combat this: the California High-Speed Rail project and the Brightline West train.

Mx Darling traveled on the Brightline Premium Ticket from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale and documented their experience, asking, "Is it worth it?"

Their trip started pretty snazzily with access to a private lounge area, complete with complimentary food and drinks galore, with a taco station, pastries, snacks, sodas, and unlimited beer and wine.

When on the train, the intrepid traveler got a comfy reserved seat and even more complimentary snacks. When concluding their thoughts, they summed up that the luxury experience was definitely worth it for those looking for a little treat.

"This makes it feel like part of your vacation and not just sort of a commuter train," they explained.

With tickets for a standard fare starting at just $15, Brightline shows that high-speed rail travel could be a more affordable form of transport for Americans.

The use of hybrid power, made up of electric and clean biodiesel, reduces reliance on more polluting vehicles, like non-electric cars, planes, or ships. This could result in cleaner air and also minimize the time spent stuck in traffic on your way to work.

Whether or not you decide to splurge on a premium ticket or just a standard fare, it can't be denied that train travel is the most sustainable way to travel.

As an example, road transportation makes up 72% of all travel carbon emissions in the European Union, while marine transport emits 14%, and air travel is another 13%. However, rail travel is responsible for just 0.4%.

Choosing a sustainable form of transport is an easy switch to make your lifestyle more eco-friendly if you live near a railway line.

One TikTok user remarked, "Even the lowest tier Brightline is amazing. Been able to watch movies and do remote work on all my train trips."

Brightline even commented, "Your journey matters to us! Glad you enjoyed your premium ride."

