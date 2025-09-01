Parent shares candid thoughts after family trip on US high-speed train: 'If you hate driving … let me introduce you to your new best friend'

There's a better way to travel in South Florida than fighting traffic on highways and local roads.

In a recent TikTok video, Joe Vairo (@theqb11) shared his family's experience taking the Brightline train that connects Fort Lauderdale to Miami. Spoiler alert: They loved it.

"If you hate driving in South Florida, let me introduce you to your new best friend," Vairo said, priming the audience for an eventful journey taking the Brightline train from Fort Lauderdale to Miami.

Normally, driving between the two cities would take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, according to Vairo. With the Brightline train, the commute took only 30 minutes, skipping the gridlock of South Florida traffic while providing the perks of being chauffeured to their end destination, which was Miami.

Vairo pointed out that the train station felt more like an airport, featuring a premium lounge for premium ticket holders. "The best way to describe it, it's like the Amex lounge at the airport," he said, showing off the buffet-style hot foods and wide range of beverage options that came with the premium ticket.

Premium ticket holders also receive a free drink to enjoy while on the train.

Arriving at the Miami train station, Vairo showed the audience the many shops located in the train station, including Joe and the Juice, restaurants, and the same Mary Mary specialty cocktail bar offered with premium Brightline tickets.

There's also a free shuttle that takes you from the Miami train station to the Miami Heat arena, he pointed out.

Public transport, like the Brightline train, helps reduce gridlock traffic in urban areas, offering commuters a relaxing way to travel or commute, rather than sitting idly in congested roads. By cutting down on the number of cars traveling between the two cities, the Brightline train significantly helps reduce heat-trapping gas pollution emitted by idling gas-powered cars. This improves local air quality while limiting the rise of warming planet temperatures.

"Worth it took it from Miami to Orlando and ticket was only $35 definitely worth it," one commenter shared.

Other commenters seem to disagree about the affordability of the ticket prices.

One commenter said, "Nah it's too pricey and leaves you without a car for local travel unless u add more for uber."

Another commenter replied, reasoning that Brightline Premium tickets offer "a complimentary Tesla within 5 miles or $10 Uber and one waiting when you book on the app." They continued, even if you don't have a premium ticket, Brightline has free shuttles and great partnerships with rideshare companies and rental car services that will get you where you need to go without fretting.

