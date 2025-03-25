Scientists develop a game-changing material out of stale bread: 'Valuable technology'

This breakthrough could help tackle both food waste and water scarcity.

Engineers have created an innovative solution that transforms one of our most wasted food items into a powerful tool for clean water access. Researchers from Saint Vincent College and the University of Pittsburgh developed two methods to shape carbon electrodes from stale bread, pushing forward an eco-friendly approach to water desalination technology.

This breakthrough could tackle food waste — as bread ranks among the most discarded food products worldwide — and create affordable materials for water purification systems to help communities across the globe facing water scarcity.

"The process turns something that would end up in a landfill into valuable technology components," said lead researcher David Bujdos, whose team published its findings in Royal Society Open Science last month, as reported by Tech Xplore.

The technology builds on previous work by research team member Adam Wood. Four years ago, Wood discovered that bread's high carbon content makes it ideal for electrode production. The current research introduces two significant improvements for shaping these electrodes. The first method involves creating custom 3D-printed molds to press bread into precise shapes before heating it to 800 degrees Celsius in an oxygen-free environment. The second technique mixes bread with water, blends it into a malleable material, and shapes it by hand before heating.

The first approach excels at creating precise designs, while the second produces more durable electrodes. Both methods eliminate the need for harsh chemicals typically used in electrode manufacturing.

The researchers have already tested these electrodes in a desalination system with promising results. Their technology could potentially reduce the cost of water purification systems by 40% compared to conventional methods.

The team plans to refine its process for mass production, with the ultimate goal of developing low-cost capacitive desalination systems that could provide fresh water to communities worldwide.

You can make a difference in the fight against waste at home with habits that complement larger technological solutions. Reducing food waste through meal planning and composting keeps waste out of landfills. Choosing plastic-free options for everyday products prevents harmful materials from entering water systems and contributing to a health crisis linked to microplastics. Energy-efficient appliances and renewable energy reduce methane gas pollution while supporting innovations such as bread-derived carbon electrodes that transform waste into solutions for both your household budget and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.