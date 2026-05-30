Boulder City panel rejects controversial AI data center after hours of public opposition: 'This town is not ready'

"Absolutely everyone has said they don't want this."

A proposed AI data center in Boulder City, Nevada, has hit a major roadblock after the city's Planning Commission denied the developer's application following sustained public opposition.

The dispute reflects a growing local debate over growth, resources, and whether cities are prepared for projects like this.

According to Fox 5 Vegas, protesters gathered outside city hall before the meeting on May 20, with some carrying signs and one dog wearing a "No Data Center" shirt.

Inside, speakers repeatedly urged the commission to reject the project. One resident captured the mood in the room by saying: "Let's just set down the hammer. Absolutely everyone has said they don't want this."

After more than three hours of public comment, much of it opposed, the Boulder City Planning Commission voted down the developer's application for the controversial AI data center. The recommendation now heads to the City Council for the next stage of review.

The decision comes amid a broader national debate over how — and where — AI infrastructure should expand. Data centers are becoming increasingly central to the AI boom, but local governments are often the ones left to weigh the trade-offs in public view.

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AI can deliver real benefits. It can help optimize power systems, improve forecasting for clean energy, streamline operations, and support tools that make industries more efficient. But AI systems also rely on vast computing power, tying them directly to the energy grid and, in many cases, to significant water use for cooling.

Large data centers can add pressure to electricity demand, potentially complicating grid planning and raising concerns about costs, reliability, environmental impacts, and who ultimately benefits. Beyond energy use, critics of rapid AI expansion also worry about misuse, security risks, and broader unintended social consequences.

In Boulder City, residents framed the dispute as about more than a single project. They questioned whether their town is prepared for this kind of development and the changes it may bring.

As AI-related facilities spread, local debates are increasingly centering on electricity and water demand, along with calls for transparency about impacts and benefits.

Once large infrastructure projects get close to approval, the window for shaping them can narrow quickly. Boulder City's meeting showed that organized local input can still influence what happens next.

"This is one of the hottest topics in the country," said Lorene Krumm, who chairs the Boulder City Planning Commission. "This town is not ready, it is not."

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