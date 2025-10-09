Researchers ecstatic over medical breakthrough that could change the way we heal: 'Potential for use in emergency fracture treatment in battlefields or disaster zones'

A cutting-edge medical breakthrough could help change the way that doctors are able to treat fractures.

As reported in Interesting Engineering, a team of Chinese researchers has developed Bone-02, a dissolvable bone glue that aims to streamline the healing process in fractures. The technology is inspired by the way oysters attach to surfaces underwater.

Led by Lin Xianfeng, an associate chief orthopedic surgeon, the research team sought to reduce the number of potential complications that arise in traditional fracture treatments. According to Lin, the groundbreaking adhesive has the ability to "achieve precise fixation within two to three minutes."

Research into Bone-02 began in 2016 after the team began to look for methods to combat the wet, blood-rich environment of the human body. Lin explained that he took inspiration from marine species after observing oysters that were effectively adhered to a bridge's underwater structure despite the force of the waves hitting against them. Oysters are able to stick to underwater surfaces by secreting an organic cement onto the hard surface, which then hardens and binds the oyster to its new home.

At a press conference announcing the team's breakthrough, Lin highlighted the potential uses for Bone-02. "Thanks to its fast bonding and ease of use, the glue may hold potential for use in emergency fracture treatment in battlefields or disaster zones," Lin said.

Jonathan Wilker, a professor of chemistry and materials engineering at Purdue University, spoke to NPR in 2010 regarding the limitless potential of oyster cement in medical applications. "With a description of the oyster cement in hand, we may gain strategies for developing synthetic materials that mimic the shellfish's ability to set and hold in wet environments," Wilker said.

"Dentistry and medicine may benefit from such a material. For instance, it would be great to have a surgical adhesive that could replace staples and sutures, which puncture healthy tissue and create potential sites for infection," added Wilker.

In addition to its healing power, Bone-02 could also eventually replace synthetic materials like plastics or metals in the treatment of fractures. The adhesive is reported to be able to dissolve safely in the human body after just six months. This could ultimately go a long way in cutting down on waste production and its impact on the environment.

