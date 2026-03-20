BMW reveals details about latest EV model: 'A new generation is on the way'

"Early signs suggest … a range of powertrain options that stretches well beyond what most would expect."

BMW is testing a new model of EV that's sleeker than ever before.

The new X5, dubbed the G65, has been spotted in Sweden — but hidden beneath a layer of camouflage. "It's already clear that the SUV will wear design elements from BMW's Neue Klasse era," according to CarScoops.

Along with a bunch of aesthetic updates, including reworked headlights and LED taillights, the model allows consumers to choose an internal combustion engine vehicle, an electric vehicle, or a hybrid vehicle.

It is set to be BMW's first mass-market model with a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain. This means that the battery will be powered by hydrogen and will only release water vapor as opposed to harmful pollution.

Having more sustainable vehicle options is important to make EVs more accessible. Whereas once EVs were extraordinarily expensive purchases reserved for super-wealthy people, the introduction of affordable models can only increase adoption.

Switching to an electric vehicle is not only a great way to reduce both air and noise pollution, but it can also save you money.

Without having to constantly refuel or visit the garage to shell out for pricy maintenance and repairs, you could bank up to $2,200 a year, according to the Department of Energy.

For even more savings, charging an EV at home is the way to go compared to using public chargers.

If you're interested in installing a Level 2 EV charger, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates.

If you have your own solar panels, it is significantly cheaper to charge at home than use public charging points or rely on the grid. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation by compiling bids in your area.

EnergySage is another great resource to receive quotes from vetted installers, save on going solar, and gather information about all the incentives available to you.

Of the new X5, CarScoops said, "a new generation is on the way, and early signs suggest a cleaner direction, along with a range of powertrain options that stretches well beyond what most would expect."

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