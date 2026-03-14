BMW to unveil game-changing EV model with impressive features: 'Very excited'

"Expect to be surprised either way."

BMW has started building early versions of its all-electric i3 sedan at the company's Munich factory, putting the long-awaited Neue Klasse model on track for its full reveal in late 2026.

These aren't prototypes anymore. As Carscoops reported, the automaker said the cars are going through every step of the manufacturing process, from stamping body panels to putting on the finishing touches, on a single production line at the upgraded Munich plant.

The i3 sits on BMW's purpose-built electric platform, shared with the iX3 SUV. Spy photos have caught it out on the road next to the upcoming gas-powered 3 Series, and the two share a family resemblance but run on completely separate architectures.

On the performance side, the i3 50 xDrive could pack around 463 horsepower and an EPA-estimated range topping 400 miles, paired with rapid DC charging speeds. A rear-drive option and a high-performance M3 electric variant are on the way, too.

If you've been thinking about going electric for your next car, a model like this with 400-plus miles of range could make the switch pretty painless. Pair that with home solar, and your charging costs drop even further. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great way to compare solar panel options in your area and get matched with trusted pros to handle the install.

Electric cars save money on fuel and need far less routine upkeep than gas-powered vehicles, so the savings add up fast.

Charging at home costs a fraction of what you'd pay at a public station, which can add up to hundreds in yearly savings. Qmerit makes it easy to get a no-cost quote for a Level 2 charger setup at your house.

Going solar on top of that stretches your dollar even more, since generating your own electricity means you're not paying a utility or a charging network every time you plug in. TCD's solar partner EnergySage lets you collect multiple quotes from qualified installers, helping you shave up to $10,000 off your solar costs.

BMW fans are already sharing their excitement online.

"I'm very excited for the new BMW 3-series," one commenter wrote on Carscoops. "I live 100 miles from Munich and I'm excited to see the first uncovered cars in the wild."

Another added, "I'm still hopeful and expect to be surprised either way. Definitely an improvement over the beaver face!"

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