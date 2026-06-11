Two men create living plant wall that captures over 90% of wood smoke pollution — and it can grow vegetables

"This is amazing! Exactly what I need in my house."

An Instagram reel is giving plant lovers and clean-air advocates reason to celebrate: a leafy wall in Chile does more than brighten a home — it helps scrub dangerous wood smoke before it spreads through the surrounding air.

The setup can also double as a small edible garden, with room for crops like tomatoes, strawberries, and herbs.

What happened?

Sustainability creator Sam Bentley spotlighted Filtro Vivo, a project developed by Chilean innovators Anibal Montalva Rodriguez and Miguel Angel Fernandez Donoso and described as "a living biofilter that captures over 90% of the pollution from wood smoke."

Chimney smoke is drawn by a motor into the plant wall, cooled, and then pushed through the root system, where particles are caught, and contaminants are absorbed.

Bentley goes on to explain that, "What's even cooler is you can grow tomatoes, strawberries, and herbs on them too."

The invention is already being used in homes, industrial sites, and public buildings across Chile, and the two founders are finalists for the European Inventor Award from the European Patent Office.

Why does it matter?

In southern Chile, wood remains one of the least expensive ways for many families to heat their homes. That affordability comes with a downside, though: the resulting smoke can create major health concerns for people living in and around those homes.

That gives Filtro Vivo a practical role by lowering pollution without forcing households to give up a heating source they may still depend on for financial reasons.

It also supports growing produce on the wall, including tomatoes, strawberries, and herbs, which could help lower grocery costs and support healthier eating habits.

What are people saying?

Commenters praised both the function and the look of the plant wall.

One person wrote, "Absolutely brilliant and there is something sublimely beautiful about how the plants transform toxins."

Another added, "More focus on this instead of data centers!"

"This is amazing! Exactly what I need in my house," wrote a third.

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