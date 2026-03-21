Scientist issues warning about common household threat linked to 4 million deaths each year

"If progress slows, the burden will continue to fall most heavily on the places least able to bear it."

A researcher who worked on a study examining indoor air pollution is characterizing it as a global health emergency and calling for action.

What's happening?

Epidemiologist Vikram Niranjan was part of a study team that examined how exposure to household air pollution changed between 1990 and 2021 across 204 countries. In a piece for The Conversation in late 2025, he highlighted this global health threat, mainly driven by the use of polluting fuels, such as wood-burning stoves.

"Although the use of solid fuels such as wood, coal, and dung has declined, household air pollution exposure remains widespread, and the health consequences are severe," Niranjan wrote of his team's findings.

He noted that higher-income countries have seen declines in exposure as they have been able to transition to less polluting cooking options. Meanwhile, many parts of Africa and South Asia still experience inequitable access to cleaner fuels.





Why is this important?

This study, published last April, highlights global inequities in cleaner fuel access and indoor air quality.

This is troubling, as indoor air pollution is linked with numerous health risks. Niranjan cited research linking childhood exposure to air pollution to respiratory vulnerability, impaired cognitive development, and other long-term health concerns. He also cited data from the United Nations' Environment Programme, which reported in 2021 that nearly 4 million people die prematurely each year due to indoor air pollution.

Though his team's study pointed to critical disparities between low-income and high-income countries, gas-powered stoves are one example of the dangers that persist around the world, as they release pollutants such as benzene and nitrogen dioxide into homes. In fact, one recent study found that one in eight childhood asthma cases in the United States is caused by these appliances.

What's being done about indoor air quality?

Niranjan said his team's research can inform investments in clean energy, help shape health policy, and educate the public about risks. He also called on governments and development partners to take active steps to improve infrastructure that supports a transition to cleaner fuels worldwide.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Niranjan called out subsidies as one way to help families afford cleaner alternatives. Induction stoves, for example, use electricity to directly heat cookware. These stoves do not emit the same toxic pollution as gas stoves, cook food faster, and use less energy. Some families in the U.S. have been able to access rebates to help make these appliances more affordable. Advocating for broader access — especially in the areas and communities disproportionately impacted by polluting fuels — could make an even bigger difference.

Niranjan also advocated improving systems for diagnosing and treating chronic conditions linked to household air pollution.

"Reducing smoke in homes means fewer chronic illnesses, fewer premature deaths, and a stronger foundation for global health," he wrote. "If progress slows, the burden will continue to fall most heavily on the places least able to bear it."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.