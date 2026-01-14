Researchers make revolutionary breakthrough that could solve major issue with plastic: 'This technology will help'

"This study shows that our work is now at a more practical stage."

Japan-based materials experts have made impressive progress in the search for a better biodegradable plastic.

The breakthrough starts with an abundant material: cellulose from wood pulp.

Takuzo Aida, RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science research lead, said in a news release that "about one trillion tons" are naturally produced annually.

Using it successfully as part of a new plastic could have a widespread impact, because most types of the material take decades to hundreds of years to break down.

"This technology will help protect the Earth from plastic pollution," Aida said in the RIKEN report, shared by EurekAlert.

The substance is formed by bonds between cellulose and a partner polymer. The negative and positive ions attach to each other like magnets, forming a strong bond.

More trial-and-error helped the team uncover the organic salt choline chloride, a government-approved food additive. The additive allowed the experts to fine-tune the plastic's form to suit the intended need — changing from a hard glass-like feel to being extremely stretchable, according to RIKEN.

Molecular salt bridges holding the plastic together disintegrate when it's placed in salt water, which is highlighted in a RIKEN video clip.

A thin plastic pouch holding tomatoes is shown dissolving in a salty solution, leaving the floating produce behind. The experts added in the release that the plastic could be coated to protect it from this process.

The improvements made for a strong and flexible invention that can decompose rapidly in natural settings.

Unlike other biodegradable plastics, RIKEN's innovation also eliminates harmful microplastics, tiny particles that have saturated our world — found in soil, oceans, and even our bodies.

Scientists are still studying how they affect our organs and cells, but inflammation is among the damaging concerns, according to Stanford Medicine.

Having a saltwater catalyst for plastic decomposition could be pivotal for future ocean pollution. That's because our salty seas have been filled with more than 170 trillion plastic pieces, per estimates from a 2023 study. The floating garbage is even carrying certain creatures to places they don't belong.

Other experts are also working to develop sustainable alternatives for the prolific material. Another fascinating research project involves insects that can digest certain types of plastic to help eliminate the waste that already exists.

Avoiding it altogether is a great way to help. Cloth grocery bags eliminate the need for cheap, plastic food carriers that often break. Switching to a reusable water container can save you about $260 annually, on average, when you ditch throwaway bottles.

These moves prevent more plastic waste from entering landfills and our bodies.

At RIKEN, the team continues to build on benchmarks it detailed earlier this year. The experts are confident they can move its product to real-world use.

"This study shows that our work is now at a more practical stage," Aida said.

