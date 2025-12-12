Researchers make massive breakthrough that could transform what happens to common waste: 'Digitalization isn't just for high-tech industries'

"What we're doing … can be replicated anywhere."

The latest computing technology is helping shape a potentially safer future for one of the world's oldest professions: fishing.

"It's quite poetic in a way," NaturePlast materials engineer Pauline Moreau said in a Robotics & Automation News story. "We're using advanced AI [artificial intelligence] tools to make better fishing nets, proof that digitalization isn't just for high-tech industries. It can help even the most traditional sectors become cleaner, smarter, and more competitive."

At issue are discarded nets, among the plastic waste building up in our oceans. Some of it is even transporting certain species to different parts of the world. Abandoned fishing gear is the most deadly form of waste, according to the United Nations. It endangers 66% of marine animals and 50% of seabirds.

In answer, the French business is creating a biodegradable net with AI and expertise from the European Union's DiMAT digital innovation hub, according to the RAN report and the company. The invention highlights the value of moving to sustainable processes and plastic-free alternatives.

Bioplastics are mostly made from biomass such as sugarcane, starches, and wood fibers. Many are biodegradable, but some are not, depending on need, according to NaturePlast.

Fishing nets require unique performance traits to handle the rigors of the trade. DiMAT's high-tech computing can model product effectiveness, speeding up development and cutting waste, according to RAN. Manufacturing nets that disappear after being lost at sea is a huge win. But careful gear collection is still needed to keep sea life safe, even with newer materials.





Bioplastics have naysayers as well. The Plastic Pollution Coalition, based in Washington, D.C., said that while they can limit dirty fuel use during manufacturing, they still have polluting aspects as part of their production, and many don't degrade easily. Their use also continues to foster a throwaway product culture, per the report, which wasn't directly addressing NaturePlast's process.

For its part, NaturePlast said on its website that it's operating with a circular economy in mind.

It's part of creative alternatives being developed for other everyday waste. California's Innovative Bottles is developing medicine containers from plant-based bioplastics. Other experts are working with plastic-eating bugs to tackle the 496 million tons of the material that Our World in Data said is produced each year.

NaturePlast listed the pet market, construction sector, and 3D printing among areas that can benefit from its innovation.

At home, you can switch to a reusable water bottle, ditch single-use coffee pods, and replace grocery bags with paper or durable fabric ones. The moves will often save you significant money while providing a better experience. Recycle Check can help you track down information on recycling options in your community, too.

In France, RAN characterized NaturePlast's innovation as a boon for businesses and the environment.

"What we're doing … can be replicated anywhere in France or in Europe," Moreau said in the story. "The same digital tools can help companies across packaging, construction, and mobility innovate faster and more responsibly, and that's good news for the French economy."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



