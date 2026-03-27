Biochemistry student achieves breakthrough with plastic-free packaging made from seaweed

"It started when I was seven."

A biochemistry student from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand developed plastic-free packaging made from seaweed, the Otago Daily Times reported.

Olivia Cooper's startup, PacSea, is already getting attention from two bakeries, where her prototype is being considered for product packaging.

"So, it started when I was seven and I decided I wanted to help combat climate change, and I got interested in marine biology and seaweed specifically because I live in Sumner," Cooper said. "I always thought I'm going to be a scientist, and I did my first year in biochemistry and saw an advertisement for an incredible university summer course. Applications were closing in three days and I had to come up with a business."

She had seen a YouTube video of an American company producing a similar product from seaweed — a resource found abundantly in her area.

Similar products have been developed by companies such as Sway and Prana.

Cooper had to work quickly, whipping up a seaweed bioplastic film from a species of seaweed that is common in her area.

"The prototype is very basic and very early," she said. "I collect the seaweed, dry it out a bit, and then I process it in a food processor, boil it, take it through some other steps, and add a few natural ingredients, and then I cast it in a film and let it dry."

The result is transparent and flexible, and it can be made thicker or thinner to change its rigidity. Unlike plastic bags, it can be composted.

According to Cooper, the product has been positively received so far. She hopes to have a working bread bag to sell to local businesses by the end of the year.

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