Researchers discover incredible potential use for human waste: 'Sustain and even enhance the benefits'

Biochar might sound like a fine dining special, but it's actually a promising solution to help farmers meet their fertilizer needs. The substance, a stable form of carbon similar to charcoal, is made by gathering organic matter, such as wood and farming waste, and cooking it to a crisp.

Yet human beings also produce plenty of organic matter. That's right: we're talking No. 1 and No. 2. A recent study looked into how human excrement could be a viable source for making biochar, according to Phys.org.

As the outlet reported, fertilizer supply issues and prices are rising around the world. Farmers could use a hand keeping fields healthy, and spreading biochar looks to have made positive changes in soil retention of water and nutrients.

For example, biochar created a 52% boost in organic carbon content after four years of soil application. Over the same time period, it lowered the amount of planet-heating gas coming out of the soil, including 13.5% less methane and 21% less nitrous oxide, Phys.org reported.

"Long-term annual applications sustain and even enhance the benefits on crop yields," the researchers wrote.

The team found that creating the substance out of solid human feces could make a similar difference. Given the ready supply waiting in sewage treatment plants, the scientists estimated it could cover up to 7% of the globe's total use of phosphorus, a core ingredient in fertilizers. Adding in parts of human urine could more than double that output, Phys.org explained.

The full findings were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Anything that makes farmers' lives easier and saves them some money is good for everyone, as it helps protect the food supply and keeps groceries affordable. Plus, spreading animal manure over fields is as old a practice as agriculture itself. Turning some of our own human biology into biochar may not be the norm, but it isn't all that different.

That said, there is one crucial difference. Modern human waste can contain microplastics and chemicals that should not be spread over soil. Yet the researchers asserted that the biochar process is different from other sewage treatments and does not carry these pollutants into the final product, making it a smart and valuable move for farmers, per Phys.org.

Still, it's a good idea to limit the amount you rely on plastic or other materials known to stick around the Earth for a long time.

