Massive crane named 'Big Carl' hoists second 500-ton reactor into place at UK's largest nuclear plant

A towering moment of construction from the U.K. is drawing attention online after "Big Carl," billed as the world's largest crane, hoisted a 500-ton nuclear reactor into place at Hinkley Point C in Somerset, BBC News reported.

The dramatic lift marks another milestone for what is set to become Britain's largest nuclear power station, as well as one of its costliest energy projects.

What happened?

EDF, the company building Hinkley Point C, said the second reactor was lifted into place on May 29 and will now be installed inside the reactor building, per BBC News. The massive cylindrical component follows the arrival of the first reactor in 2023.

The company also said work on the building for this reactor is progressing about 30% faster than it did for the first one, according to BBC News.

It hopes the plant will eventually power up to six million homes. The reactors use pressure vessels for nuclear fission to produce heat and steam, which turn the world's largest turbines.

Why does it matter?

Nuclear power remains one of the most debated tools in the clean energy transition. Supporters point to its ability to generate large amounts of electricity with relatively low planet-warming pollution once plants are operating, while also helping countries reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and strengthen energy security.

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But Hinkley Point C also illustrates the tradeoffs. BBC News reported the project's estimated cost reached £46 billion (~$62 billion) in 2024 terms, compared with the £18 billion (~$24 billion) forecast in 2017 using 2016 prices.

High upfront costs, long construction timelines, radioactive waste, accident concerns, and the broader risks tied to nuclear technology continue to fuel public skepticism.

If Hinkley Point C opens in 2031 as planned, its two reactors could become a major source of electricity for millions of homes. Delays and overruns on projects like this raise questions about affordability, energy planning, and how quickly new power can actually be brought to the grid.

What are people saying?

Simon Parsons, Hinkley Point C's delivery director, called the lift "a tremendous achievement by the entire team" to BBC News, and said it took "months of planning and close coordination between the 10 main contractors involved."

"We've also seen strong innovation to achieve not just a 'cut-and-paste' from the first reactor's installation, but using our experience to save time, money and disruption to the site," Parsons added to the outlet.

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