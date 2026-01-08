Homeowner with solar panels receives game-changing advice on what to do with surplus power: 'That's your best use of extra electrons'

With electricity costs continuing to rise nationwide, many homeowners are turning to solar to save money.

When you own solar panels, having excess electricity and not knowing what to do with it can become a problem. In the r/solar subreddit, one homeowner asked for advice on how to make the most of their excess solar power, and commenters were quick to offer solutions.

Unsurprisingly, many suggested investing in energy-efficient electric appliances, such as heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, induction stoves, and more. Others recommended buying an electric vehicle and charging it overnight, when electricity rates are cheaper.

"I have 32 panels and I basically can run my EV for free," one user boasted.

"This is it, OP. If you haven't switched to an EV yet, that's your best use of extra electrons," another added.





With electricity costs continuing to rise nationwide, many homeowners are turning to solar to save money and become energy-independent. Plus, it's a great way to protect your family and home from power outages and benefit the planet by reducing pollution.

If you're tired of searching for accurate information, TCD's Solar Explorer can save you time on researching the best options for a home system. It takes the guesswork out of shopping for solar and helps you find everything you need in one place.

Leasing solar panels is an affordable option that can still slash your utility rates by up to 20%, especially since the federal solar tax credits expired on Dec. 31. One leasing option, Palmetto's LightReach program, offers $0-down subscription plans with no maintenance or hassle.

Another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, helps customers save upward of $10,000 off solar installations by securing competitive bids from vetted installers. While the upfront investment can be significant, it pays off in the long run with lower electric bills and peace of mind.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

You can also save money and keep warm this winter by pairing solar with a heat pump. TCD's HVAC Explorer will connect you with reliable installers and special offers you won't find elsewhere.

To further reduce your bill, the Palmetto Home app can unlock $5,000 in rewards to spend on eco-friendly home improvements and provide tips for simple, economical lifestyle changes.

Another commenter offered a clever solution: "Barter 'free' EV charging to the neighborhood for donations to charity, food banks, holiday toy drives, etc."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.