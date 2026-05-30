South Carolina county lifts moratorium for 1,500-acre solar farm as divided residents largely boo vote

A narrow county council vote led to shouts and boos from the crowd and a massive solar project moving one step closer to reality in rural South Carolina, as ABC News 4 reported.

That full scene unfolded in Berkeley County, where officials voted to lift a development moratorium that had been holding up RWE's proposed Sandy Run Solar project in the Cross community.

What happened?

At a tense Berkeley County Council meeting, members voted 3-2 to lift the large-scale development moratorium, according to ABC News 4.

The network reported that the vote removes a major obstacle for the planned 198-megawatt Sandy Run Solar facility, a project slated to span roughly 1,500 acres. Three council members recused themselves.

In the station's video report, residents reacted with alarm at the vote.

The fallout in the chamber was immediate. Several Cross residents argued to ABC News 4 that county leaders had ignored public concerns about land use, environmental impacts, and what allowing the project could mean for future industrial-scale development in the area.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Generally speaking, solar is primarily its most "no-brainer" state when it goes atop a roof, a parking canopy, or agricultural land that benefits from shade (such as sheep grazing), and community resistance typically kicks in when those criteria are not met or when it is perceived as altering a view. In this case, the Sandy Run Solar project has no other reported planned use for the land underneath the panels.

"I was so upset that I couldn't even hear the last part because I just knew it was going towards no," Hazel Lee Davis, a Cross resident, told the station. "And I will remember this and I will rally up against these council members that voted no when their term is up."

Still, supporters say the solar farm could help meet growing electricity demand. ABC News 4 reported that RWE is partnering with Santee Cooper, which is expecting a power shortfall by 2029, and the project would generate 198 megawatts of electricity.

Why does it matter?

Big solar developments can be especially controversial in rural communities. Solar power can help utilities diversify the grid, reduce dependence on dirty fuels like oil and gas, and stabilize electricity costs as energy demand continues to rise.

Cleaner electricity can also mean healthier air, since replacing fossil fuel generation helps reduce pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, and other health risks.

In a statement cited by ABC News 4, RWE said the project would operate quietly with little effect on nearby properties, while generating added tax revenue for local schools and supporting more than 100 construction jobs.

The situation is nuanced in this case because the community is worried that approving the project is just a stepping stone to more damaging projects, like a data center, potentially, ABC News 4 reported.

They also believe they've worked hard to protect the region from industrial entry, as previous reporting by the network described.

What's being done?

The proposal next goes to the planning commission and could face several more public readings, ABC News 4 noted. Given the huge reaction, it's clear that locals are unlikely to abandon the fight to stop the development of the solar farm.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb told ABC News 4 he would have voted no in the event of a tie. He thinks that all hope isn't lost that residents can get their way.

"I'm not completely discouraged," Cribb concluded to the outlet. "I'm hoping that the community stays engaged; they get frustrated."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.