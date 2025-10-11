Scientists make incredible breakthrough with hard-to-believe 'bending ice' material: 'One step closer to reality'

For most people, ice means danger, slick roads, broken pipes, and power outages. But a new discovery from researchers in China suggests that this common nuisance could soon become a surprising ally in the global energy transition.

Scientists at Xi'an Jiaotong University have invented a type of "bending ice" that generates electricity when flexed, potentially transforming frozen water into a clean power source.



The study, published in Nature Materials, reveals that adding salt to ice makes it flexoelectric — meaning it creates an electric charge when bent. That small twist could have big implications for powering devices in extreme cold, from polar weather stations to planetary probes.

Led by materials scientist Xin Wen, the team froze water with varying amounts of table salt and shaped the ice into cones, slabs, and beams. During stress tests that bent the ice between two supports, researchers found that salty ice produced up to 1,000 times more electricity than pure ice.

Using advanced imaging, they discovered why: the salt keeps parts of the ice slightly liquid, forming microscopic channels where charged water can flow under pressure. That motion generates an electric current — a natural, renewable process powered by cold itself.

With nearly 10% of Earth's surface covered in ice, the potential energy available from flexing frozen water is enormous. The researchers believe this technology could one day provide localized power in remote polar regions or even support future missions to icy moons such as Jupiter's Europa.



"The high flexoelectricity of saline ice brings the vision of harnessing ice power one step closer to reality," the authors wrote.

Still, the technology faces hurdles. The material weakens over repeated cycles, losing up to 80% of its efficiency, and much of the energy it produces is currently lost as heat. Engineers are now exploring ways to stabilize the ice and boost its output for real-world use.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

If perfected, bending ice could help communities in frigid climates generate renewable electricity without relying on dirty energy or large infrastructure. It's another sign that nature, even in its coldest, hardest forms, may hold solutions to our warming planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.