Ph.D. student debunks misleading claims about global crisis after public figure attempts to downplay it: 'It's scary'

Ben Shapiro has been accused of spreading misinformation over claims that rising global temperatures don't warrant intervention.

A TikTok video shows political commentator Shapiro speaking publicly. In his speech, Shapiro refers to an unnamed Nobel Prize winner in economics who allegedly said that an average temperature rise of 3.5 degrees Celsius (6.3 degrees Fahrenheit) over the course of a century wouldn't warrant intervention.

However, such an increase over 100 years is "scary," according to Roshan Salgado D'Arcy (@all_about_climate), a graduate with a bachelor's degree in geology and a master's degree in climate change.

Rising temperatures can collapse ecosystems and lead to devastating extreme weather events, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The United Nations Environment Programme released an emissions gap report in 2023, detailing similar outcomes at only a 2.5-3.1 degrees Celsius (4.5-5.6 degrees Fahrenheit) increase.

Shapiro has a degree in political science and has graduated law school, but the consensus among experts in the Earth science field — the people who have studied this issue in the most detail — is that human-caused climate change is a real problem, as NASA explained.

Roshan points this out fairly early in the short clip. Unfortunately, many people will believe Shapiro, who founded media outlet The Daily Wire, which was found to be one of the 10 most prolific spreaders of climate change misinformation in a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

On Shapiro specifically, the report noted, "Ben Shapiro has used his platform of over 11 million followers across Facebook and Twitter [now known as X] to reject scientific consensus on climate change and has tweeted that 'climate change is not an existential threat to humanity.'"

Studies released by the Economist, IPCC, the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, and PNAS all indicate the disaster that awaits amid Earth's temperature rise.

This comment on Rosh's video hits close to home: "Gotta love that we will take into account what the economist says about climate change but we'll completely ignore what all the climate scientists say."

Hopefully, the conversation can successfully be redirected, before it's too little too late.

